11 tips for owning Twitter

Because Twitter runs (to a certain extent) on a DIY moderation policy, if you spot any spam or abusive tweets you will be doing the world a solid by reporting them. You can do this one of two ways: click the ... button on the tweet in question and then "report," or you can snitch on the entire account by going to the user's profile page and hitting the settings cog, then "report."

Twitter will ask some follow up questions about what the problem is and the whole process takes no time at all. Once you're reported someone's tweets, they'll be blocked from seeing yours and their @ replies to you will no longer show up in your connect column.

If someone's annoying or harassing you but not actually doing anything bad enough to be reported, you can just block them. This stops them from being able to contact you, seeing your tweets or showing up on your timeline – it's the same process as reporting, just click "Block" instead of "Report."

If a Twitter user is just a bit boring but you know them in real life and feel weird about unfollowing them, you can mute them. It'll still look like you're following them and they'll still be able to see your tweets, but their #socialmediaconference live tweet sessions and tedious recounting of last night's dreams won't show up in your otherwise cool and zesty homepage.