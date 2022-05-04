How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online from wherever you are

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the spin-off prequel that takes us back to the USS Enterprise, where Captain Pike and his crew – including iconic characters Spock and Uhura – once sought new life and new civilizations. It’s the series Trekkies and Trekkers have been waiting for, and below we explain how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online Premiere: Thursday, May 5 (US, CA, AUS) New episodes: weekly every Thursday until July 7 Cast: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Bruce Horak Stream: Paramount Plus with 7-day FREE trial (US, AUS) | Crave (Ca) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Created by Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman, Strange New Worlds is set 10 years before James. T. Kirk became captain of the USS Enterprise. Here, it’s presided over by Chris Pike (charmingly played by Anson Mount); an incidental character who emerged from the original series’ failed pilot to gain fan-favorite status nearly 60 years later.

The Enterprise and its pre-Kirk crew were featured on Discovery season 2 when their ship suffered major damage. It was the first time that actors Anson, Ethan Peak and Rebecca Romijn had portrayed the characters of Pike, Spock, and First Officer Una Chin-Riley respectively. Yet the trio were such a hit with fans that a spin-off was virtually guaranteed.

The show also stars Christina Chong, Melissa Navia, and Celia Rose Gooding as a young Nyota Uhura, in what promises to be a rip-roaring return to the optimistic tone and “alien-of-the-week” excitement of Gene Roddenberry’s original TV series. So, set your phasers to stun as we detail how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online – and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from outside your country

If you’ve left the galaxy – or are just travelling from one country to another – when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is broadcast or added to your VOD service, you’ll be unable to watch the highly-anticipated new series thanks to regional restrictions.

Thankfully, there is an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

The latest addition to the Star Trek franchise arrives on Paramount Plus in the US, with its debut episode available from Thursday, May 5 at 3am ET / 12am PT. Remaining episodes are added at the same time each week, with the series finale dropping on July 7. Luckily for us, season two has been green-lit already! You can bag a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus for only $4.99 a month - better still, you’re currently entitled to a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial if you’re a new member. The service is heaven for Star Trek fans. In addition to all new-Strange New Worlds, its home to Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, and animated series Prodigy and Lower Decks. Plus, it’s bursting with top shows like 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, reality TV smash Survivor, the Rugrats 2021 revival, Halo, and has a generous helping of live sports from CBS. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in Canada

Canadian fans can share the excitement with their American brethren, because Strange New Worlds is available on Thursday, May 5 in Canada too. Cable viewers can watch it on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel at 9pm ET/PT each week. Or, alternatively, through their on-demand platform – as long as you have your cable provider details to hand. You could also opt to stream new episodes with Crave. A monthly subscription to the VOD platform costs $9.99 a month for one stream, but for that you get access to hundreds of movies, TV shows, and content from Showtime and HBO. Plus, there’s a 7-day FREE Crave trial for new subscribers to enjoy before paying anything. If you’re out of the country right now, you’ll face geo-blocks that prevent you from connecting to your usual streaming platform. A solution is available though! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in the UK

KAHN!! It’s not possible to get Strange New Worlds across the pond yet sadly, because Paramount Plus isn’t available in the UK right now. However, it WILL be coming to UK screens this summer, through Sky Cinema and to Sky Q customers free of charge. For anyone else, it can be purchased through other devices and OTT services for a small monthly fee. Temporally relocated abroad? By purchasing a VPN you can connect to your streaming service no matter where in the world you are. Which means you won’t have to miss a single second of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds online in Australia