How to watch Shark Week online: stream on Discovery Plus from anywhere now

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, Shark Week returns! Now in its 34th year, the Discovery channel has curated another week-long slate of 24/7 programming, featuring comedians, celebs, and scientists all getting chummy with the fearsome apex predators. With an incredible new raft of shows, we explain how you can watch Shark Week online from anywhere now.

Presiding over the event is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who’ll introduce and conclude the first five days of programming. There will be some previously broadcast shows and 25 hours of new material, promising “bigger sharks, bigger breaches,” and more incredible insights.

Shark Week will bring viewers up close to these incredible, fearsome and misunderstood creatures. In Great White Open Ocean, diving expert Jimi Partington confronts his PTSD after nearly becoming fish food, and Josh Gates travels to Mexico and South Africa to uncover what happened to the mighty megalodon, the long extinct titan of the sea.

Snoop Dogg returns for Sharkadelic Summer 2, while experts join Tracy Morgan to explore the most dangerous species, including the grotesque goblin shark. The Impractical Jokers crew will play pranks on the public to test their perception of the razor-toothed fish, and there'll be cringe-worthy stunts from the Jackass gang, who’ll be putting God-knows what parts of their anatomy in peril.

Informative, entertaining, and offering awesome spectacle, Shark Week 2022 will almost certainly have something for everyone. Check the Discovery Channel schedule (opens in new tab) for the full run-down of content, and read on below as we detail how to watch Shark Week online from anywhere now.

How to watch Shark Week on Discovery Plus in the US, UK and Canada

(opens in new tab) Shark Week will air on the Discovery Channel all day, every day, from Sunday, July 24 to Sunday, July 31, and those with cable can catch everything live as it airs. If you’ve cut the cord, though, no problem. Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) is the streaming home for everything that's broadcast on the Discovery Channel, in addition to the exclusive place to watch shows like Dawn of the Monster Mako. It’s typically $4.99 for the ad-supported plan (although a limited time offer means it's just $1 for the first two months if you're new), while the ad-free plan costs $6.99 a month. In Canada, the price points for Discover Plus (opens in new tab) are exactly the same as the US. And though there’s no free trial, right now you only have to pay $1 for your first two months of the ad-supported plan (CA$4.99 thereafter). Discovery Plus in the UK (opens in new tab) is a little different. For starters, new members to the £3.99 Entertainment plan get a 7-Day FREE trial first (opens in new tab). But if you’re eager for sports content too (cycling, snooker, motorsports and more), then you’ll want the £6.99 Entertainment & Sports subscription (which unfortunately doesn’t offer a free trial). While content differs from country to country, the service offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.

How to watch Shark Week online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, regional restrictions may prevent you from getting your teeth into the new Shark Week programming online.

Luckily, a VPN offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Shark Week online from abroad

Watch Shark Week on the Discovery Channel

(opens in new tab) Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel from Sunday, July 24 to Sunday, July 31 as well as on Discovery+. You can get the Discovery Channel as part of your cable package but you can watch it on cable-cutting services too. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is the most affordable, and currently offers new subscribers 50% off the first month of membership (its $35 thereafter). You’ll need to pick the Sling TV Blue plan, which also includes BET, Bravo, the Food Network and National Geographic among its line-up of over 40 channels. Meanwhile, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a comprehensive cable alternative with significantly more channels than Sling (over 120) and lots of sports coverage. The entry-level Pro plan costs $69.99 after the 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) but you can cancel at any time. Not in the US right now? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

Can I watch Shark Week online on Discovery Plus in Australia?

Discovery Plus will be coming to Australia …there's just no word on exactly when to expect it. So, the continent known its shark inhabitants will have to do without a week of programming dedicated to the deadly predator.

However, if you're keen to try your luck a good option is to use one of the best VPN service providers to connect to coverage from elsewhere, as described above.

The software is ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

Shark Week 2022 trailer