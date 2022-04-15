How to watch Fury vs Whyte: date, time, location, card, live stream PPV price and more

The long-awaited boxing Battle of Britain is almost upon us as WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury returns to the UK for a title defence against fellow Brit and perpetual contender Dillian Whyte. With an expected capacity crowd of 90,000 fight fans, the clash marks Fury’s first appearance on home turf since all the way back in the summer of 2018. Not one to miss. Make sure you know how to watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream from anywhere.

Fury vs Whyte live stream Date: Saturday, April 23 Main Card: 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST Fury vs Whyte time (approx): 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST Location: Wembley Stadium, London Live stream: Fox Sports PPV/ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport Box Office (UK) | Stan Sports PPV (AU) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

For Dillian Whyte, this fight finally marks the title shot he has waited years for, so the Jamaican-born boxer is certain to give the fight everything he's got. Whyte's last appearance in the ring saw him knock out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of their high-stakes heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar back in March last year.

Tyson Fury comes into this one off the back of a comprehensive knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in the third of their trilogy fights back in October. As a further incentive for both fighters, the winner of this Wembley match-up looks set to face the victor of the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch in what will be a massive, money-spinning, undisputed world heavyweight title clash.

Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - here's how to watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream no matter where you are in the world.

After what feels like years of talk and build-up, Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will finally face off on Saturday, April 23 2022.

And for Fury fans in the UK, this will be the first of his bouts in years where you won't have to stay up until stupid o'clock to catch the Gypsy King in full flow. The main card is scheduled to get started 7pm BST (2pm EDT, 4am AEST) with an estimated ring-walk time of 10pm BST.

And the reason for that more sociable event time? Fury is back in the UK, with this mega event set to take place at the magnificent Wembley Stadium in West London.

Are there any Fury vs Whyte free live streams?

For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only PPV options for Fury vs Whyte - see below for more details.

That said, we've previously seen big fights like this streaming for free in the past in countries like Mexico (on Azteca 7) and Indonesia (on Indosiar) for lucky boxing fans in those regions. This is not something we can confirm at present but both will be well worth keeping your eye on nearer the time.

Fury vs Whyte live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Fury vs Whyte in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £24.95. As the fight is taking place in London, you won't have to set an alarm to watch the showdown, with the main card starting at 7pm and Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte set to make their ring walks at 10pm BST approx. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the event online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Don't want to shell out for a pricey PPV? Then you can always tune into TalkSport’s exclusive radio coverage via DAB, online, by smart speaker, via the app or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch Fury vs Whyte in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Fury vs Whyte anywhere

How to use a VPN for Fury vs Whyte

Never used a VPN before? It's simple and very effective.

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK you'll want the BT Sport website, for example.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte: PPV price and live stream in the US

Fury vs Whyte is a pay-per-view event in the US, which is being jointly promoted by Fox Sports and ESPN Plus. The Gypsy King and the Body Snatcher will head to the ring at around 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT. It's an expensive fight for sure though, with the Fury vs Whyte price set at $69.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. And that fee applies whether or not you're an existing Fox Sports or ESPN subscriber. If you do cough up the dough, you'll be able to live stream the fight on the Fox Sports or ESPN Plus app.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte: live stream in Australia

It's PPV or bust in Australia too, with streaming service Stan showing Fury vs Whyte Down Under. The fight is priced at $60, but you'll also need to be a subscriber to the service to purchase the fight. The good news is that new subscribers can test drive Stan FREE for 30-days before committing, and enjoy over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 movies. After that, it’s AUS$10 a month for the streamers Basic plan, and up to AUS$19 if you want to stream to more than one device and get improved video definition (up to 4K Ultra HD). Fury and Whyte are expected to make their ring walks at around 7am AEST on Sunday morning.

Live stream Fury vs Whyte live in New Zealand

Boxing fans based in New Zealand can watch Fury vs Whyte over on Sky Arena. As is the case elsewhere, it's a PPV affair, however at the time of writing the price was still to be confirmed. Coverage begins at 6am NZST, ahead of the ring walks at around 9am. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Fury vs Whyte undercard

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte - WBC/Lineal Heavyweight title

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero - Junior Lightweight

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball - Featherweight

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey - Heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski - Light Heavyweight

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach - Light Heavyweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs Michael Walton - Junior Lightweight

Kurt Walker vs TBA - Featherweight

Fury vs Whyte: Tale of the tape

Nicknames: The Gypsy King vs The Body Snatcher

Age: 33 vs 33

Belts: WBC heavyweight vs WBC interim

Stance: Orthodox vs Orthodox

Height: 6 foot 9 inches vs 6 foot 4 inches

Reach: 85 inches vs 78 inches

Fights: 32 vs 30

Losses: 0 vs 2

Draws: 1 vs 0

KOs: 22 vs 19

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury is the undefeated WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, and widely considered the lineal unified champion of the world.

The 33-year-old, who stands at a towering 6ft 9in, is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and the only boxer to beat two champions with at least 10 successful title defences behind them.

He took the WBA, WBO IBO, IBF and The Ring titles off Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but was forced to relinquish them due to a combination of factors, including contractual conflicts, doping violations and mental health issues.

A rematch fight against Deontay Wilder in 2020 saw Fury win via TKO in the seventh round after a dominant performance to take the WBC and The Ring magazine titles. Fury's last fight saw him knock out Wilder once again, this time in the 11th round, in a third encounter between the two fighters back in October last year.

Who is Dillian Whyte?

A former kickboxing champion, Whyte defeated Anthony Joshua in his first amateur bout in 2009, and would face AJ again six years later, with Joshua coming out on top this time after a close-fought contest.

He went on to notch up notable wins over Dereck Chisora (twice), Joseph Parker, Oscar Rivas and Lucas Browne.

A perennial contender, the 33-year-old had recorded 11 consecutive victories before a stunning loss at the left fist of Povetkin in August 2020 - only the second of his career (28-2 with 18 KOs).

The 33-year-old, would go to avenge that defeat in the rematch in March last year, with a superb TKO victory in the 4th round to put him back on the road to a title shot.

Fury vs Whyte: Prediction

After three amazing fights against Deontay Wilder, two of which he entered as underdog, Tyson Fury comes into this fight as the heavyweight division's main man.

Despite his towering six-foot-nine stature and 270 pounds frame, Fury boasts arguably the best footwork at this weight. With a supremely resolute chin as witnessed in his battles with Wilder, it's hard to see the sometimes ponderous Whyte pulling off a shock here.

Fury vs Whyte: Are tickets still available?

With huge demand for this fight, capacity at Wembley for the event was increased at the start of April to 94,000, with Fury vs Whyte now set to be the highest boxing attendance of all time in the UK.

As of writing, tickets are still available via official ticket partner for the fight, Ticketmaster.