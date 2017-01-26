How to download and install Lineage OS

CyanogenMod, the popular open source mobile operating system based on Android, has ceased to be, but you can now download and install an early version of its successor, Lineage OS.

The reason many people installed CyanogenMod on their phones, rather than Android, was because of its increased flexibility and additional features compared to Google’s mobile operating system, and Lineage OS (as the name suggests) is a continuation of CyanogenMod’s goals.

Lineage OS is still very new, so it’s only available for certain makes and models of smartphones and tablets, and installing Lineage OS is something that’s perhaps best left to advanced users, as you may find certain features of your phone no longer work – or now work differently than before.

However, when you do download and install Lineage OS you’ll be rewarded with a powerful and flexible operating system for your smartphone or tablet that’s free from the whims of Google.