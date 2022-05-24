Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: how to watch 2022 IPL cricket from anywhere

The Gujarat Titans face the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the 2022 IPL playoffs, with Hardik Pandya and his men looking to emulate RR by ending their debut campaign with the championship. The Titans beat the Royals in the league stage, but they enter the playoffs in the midst of their worst run of form all season. Can they get their mojo back? Read on as we explain how to get a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream and watch the Indian Premier League online from anywhere.

The Titans have more than exceeded expectations in their debut season, topping the standings with 10 victories and four defeats. But three of those defeats have come in May, and there's a real danger that Gujarat's season may be unraveling at the worst possible time.

The Royals, whose sole IPL championship triumph came at the end of the competition's inaugural campaign in 2008, lost by 37 runs when they met in April, but they'll sniff a huge opportunity here. While Jos Buttler's runs have dried up, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin are both in their groove.

The good news for both teams is that whoever loses gets a second bite of the cherry against either the Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 later this week. Follow our guide for all you need to know to find a Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live stream and watch the IPL playoffs from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL 2022 cricket online in India

IPL fans in India can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 7.30pm IST on Tuesday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch IPL cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals from anywhere

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, but be warned that play is set to begin at 12am AEST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Outside Australia right now? You can take your IPL cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN available.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in the UK

IPL fans in the UK can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Play is set to begin at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, which begins at 10am ET / 7am PT on Tuesday morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (in Canada too!), which is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, ESPN Plus is also live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. Monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that fantastic sports action.

How to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: live stream IPL cricket in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in New Zealand, but brace yourself for a sleepy night, with play set to begin at 2am NZST on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the IPL online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the IPL is once again not being broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.

Your best bet, therefore, may be to use one of the best streaming VPNs to tap into coverage from a different country, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.