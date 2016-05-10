How to record Skype calls and video on your PC

Skype is an amazing tool, but it's missing a few features – most significantly the ability to record your conversations and video chats. Call recording can be enormously useful for video conferencing, seminars and interviews – any situation where you need to keep a note of what's being said, but want to listen and participate rather than keep your head down and scribble in a notepad.

In the UK, the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) permits you to record your own communications provided that the recording is for your own use. You can't make a recording and share it with someone who wasn't part of the original call.

For more information, visit the Ofcom website. Here we use a free tool called Pamela to record our calls. Let's get started!