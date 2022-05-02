Between the Galaxy S22 FE and Watch 5, don't expect many Samsung gadgets in 2022

It's starting to sound like Samsung might have a very quiet 2022, as according to leaks lots of products we'd expect to see won't actually launch.

First off - while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 isn't in danger, we've heard a rumor to suggest it won't come with a Classic version, like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. There might be a Pro version instead but it doesn't sound like much of a different device from the base model.

A later leak also pointed to the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE getting canned - and perhaps not delayed by ages, like the Galaxy S21 FE was, but truly canceled with no alternative. It sounds like it's up in the air right now.

If those both turn out to be true, Samsung could be losing a few products that we'd expect. That'd make the brand's year quite quiet, given that there won't be a new Note phone either - Samsung confirmed earlier in the year that the tablet-toting line of mobiles was no more.

Don't expect any new tablets either - with three launched at the beginning of the year, led by the giant Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, we don't imagine the company will release a Tab S8 FE to compete with the rest.

So the rest of the year could bring far fewer Samsung products than we've seen in the first few months.

But what are we expecting?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on a white background. (Image credit: Future)

'Quiet' doesn't mean 'silent' and there are a few more Samsung devices we could see throughout 2022.

As we've already mentioned, there will likely be a Galaxy Watch 5, and maybe with a Pro version, but it doesn't sound like that will be very different.

The big devices to expect are the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 though, two new foldable phones from Samsung's burgeoning line. We've been hearing rumors about these already, although they'll likely only land in August, and the Z family is quickly becoming as big a draw as the flagship Galaxy S line is.

So what else? Well, perhaps some Galaxy A phones - this is Samsung's line of budget and mid-range alternatives to the flagship line, and we already saw a few earlier in 2022 including the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, but we could see more through the year.

So Samsung still has devices landing through the year, but the possible lack of a Galaxy Watch Classic or Galaxy S22 FE still marks two notable absences in its annual line-up.