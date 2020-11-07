Where to buy the DJI Mini 2: find stock and microSD card deals here

The DJI Mini 2 finally landed this week and, fortunately for impatient drone fans, it immediately became available to buy. But where are the best places to find stock of DJI's beginner drone and are there any deals available?

The DJI Mini 2's price tag is $449 / £419 and, right now, there are no real discounts available. DJI currently has a site-wide offer that gives you a 5% discount on some products if you sign up to its newsletter, but that sadly isn't applicable to new products like the Mini 2.

So does it make any difference which store you buy it from? Despite the identical Mini 2 price tags, there are some other things that could sway you towards a retailer other than DJI's online store. Some like Best Buy are offering an extended return period, while others are including bonuses like free repair cover or a memory card.

Black Friday deals: all of the hottest early deals

(Image credit: DJI)

If you're really keen to get your hands on a Mini 2, there are some variations in the stated waiting times, too. While some stores have pre-order waiting lists, the Mini 2 is already available to buy from Amazon Prime with next-day delivery.

We've gathered all of the best places to buy the DJI Mini 2 in the US and UK below, so you can pick the option that works for you. There are also a couple of other factors to bear in mind. The Mini 2 is available to buy in a standard bundle and a 'Fly More Combo', so which should you choose? Also, which are the best microSD cards to use with the drone and are there any deals available?

If you don't already have a microSD card, now is actually a very good time to snap one up thanks to some early Black Friday deals – we've included DJI's recommended list of cards below and rounded up the best microSD card deals. But first, which DJI Mini 2 bundle should you go for?

Should you buy the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo?

Like most DJI drones, the Mini 2 is available to buy in two bundles – a standard one and a 'Fly More Combo'. So which should you go for?

The latter is pricier and certainly not essential for you to enjoy some trips out with your new drone. One of the appeals of the Mini 2 is also its low starter price tag.

That said, the Fly More Combo does offer good value for those who want longer flying sessions than the Mini 2's basic flight time of 31 minutes (which includes take-offs and landings).

The DJI Mini 2's Fly More Combo (Image credit: DJI)

On top of the standard bundle's accessories, the 'Fly More Combo' gets you two extra batteries, two extra spare pairs of props, a two-way charging hub, a DJI 18W USB wall charger, a handy shoulder bag and 12 extra screws.

Bought separately, those extras cost around $265 / £229, but the additional cost of the Mini 2 'Fly More Combo' is only $150 / £130. So if you fancy having some spare batteries (which cost $55 / £50 each), then that bundle does offer good value if you can stretch to it.

Another factor to bear in mind is that DJI Mini 2's Intelligent Flight Battery is out of stock with no return date, so it might be tricky to buy a spare battery at a later date if you go for the standard bundle. Still, the latter does still include everything you need to fly your DJI Mini 2, aside from a microSD card – and we've included recommendations and deals on those further down the page.

These are the best beginner drones you can buy right now

(Image credit: DJI)

Where to buy the DJI Mini 2 in the US

DJI Mini 2 deals at Amazon

If you need your DJI Mini 2 as fast as possible, the standard bundle is available right now on Amazon Prime with next-day delivery. The Fly More bundle is also available, but is showing a slightly slower estimated delivery of around ten days.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an 'extended holiday return period' that lets you return your DJI Mini 2 anytime until January 16 – a little longer than the usual 30 days. This is available for both the $449 standard bundle and $599 Fly More Combo, although there's a fee of 15% of the purchase price if the box has been opened.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at B&H

B&H is offering its usual free shipping for orders over $49 for the DJI Mini 2. However, it's currently only showing the standard Mini 2 bundle as available, with the Fly More Combo marked as 'coming soon'.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at Adorama

If you're looking to buy the DJI Mini 2's Fly More Combo, Adorama is currently listing it as 'in stock' with free shipping for its SRP of $599. Adorama also offers free shipping and its usual reward points scheme, if you sign up for an account. View Deal

Where to buy the DJI Mini 2 in the UK

DJI Mini 2 deals at Heliguy

One of the better DJI Mini 2 deals available right now. Heliguy is offering its 12-month Repair Refresh service (worth £49) with every Mini 2. The only downside is you'll have a slightly longer wait for your drone, with stock expected from 23 November.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at Currys

Currys is showing both the standard Mini 2 bundle and Fly More Combo as in stock for next-day delivery (for an added fee). The benefit of buying from Currys is its Price Match Promise, which is applicable up to seven days after your purchase – that means you'll also be covered if there's unexpected price drop soon.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at Amazon

Right now, both the DJI standard bundle and Fly More Combo are available on Amazon Prime with next-day delivery for their usual respective prices of £419 and £549. If you're a Prime member and want a Mini 2 this weekend, this is the way to go.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 deals at Wex Photo Video

Although Wex has the slightly vague 'stock due soon' label on its Mini 2 pre-order page, it could be the place to buy if you need a microSD card for it too – there are some special card offers that are only available when bought with the Mini 2, including the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro for 30% off (saving you £16).View Deal

(Image credit: DJI)

What's the best microSD card for the DJI Mini 2?

The DJI Mini 2 doesn't have any internal storage and isn't bundled with a microSD either, so you'll need to snap one up if you don't have one handy.

The Mini 2 records 4K video at a higher 100mbps maximum bit-rate than the Mavic Mini. DJI recommends that you use a UHS-I microSD card that is Speed Class 3 or above, to avoid any issues with dropped frames.

But which of those cards should you go for? Luckily, DJI has a recommended list of microSD cards (which we've included below).

In even better news, it's a good time to buy a microSD card, as some have been discounted in the early Black Friday deals – and we've rounded up some of the best microSD card deals below.

What size card should you go for? In general, you can expect to get roughly two minutes of 4K video per gigabyte of storage, so a 64GB microSD card will give you around two hours of footage. That's a lot longer than the Mini 2's battery life, though it does support cards all the way up to 256GB in size.

DJI's recommended microSD cards for the DJI Mini 2 Capacity Recommended cards 16GB SanDisk Extreme 32GB Samsung Pro Endurance, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Industrial, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x 64GB Samsung Pro Endurance, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x, Lexar 1000x, Lexar High Endurance, Toshiba EXCERIA M303 V30 A1, Netac Pro V30 A1 128GB Samsung Pro Plus, Samsung Evo Plus, SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2, SanDisk Extreme Plus V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme Plus V30 A2, Lexar 633x, Lexar 667x, Lexar 1000x, Lexar High Endurance, Toshiba EXCERIA M303 V30 A1, Netac Pro V30 A1 256GB SanDisk Extreme V30 A1, SanDisk Extreme V30 A2

Best microSD card deals in the US

Samsung Pro Endurance 64GB $15.99 at Amazon

DJI recommends either the 32GB or 64GB version of this card, which has 30MB/s write speeds, for the Mini 2. But the pricing sweet spot is the 64GB version, available for $15.99 right now.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro V30 A2 64GB: $18.45 $16.99 at Amazon

Built for life in action cameras and drones, this 64GB card takes things up a notch with 90MB/s write speeds and is ideal for shooting 4K UHD video. View Deal

Best microSD card deals in the UK

SanDisk Extreme V30 A2 128GB: £48.58 £17.99 at Amazon

With a 63% discount in this early Black Friday deal, this 128GB card is a no-brainer for your drone or action camera needs. With 90MB/s write speeds, it's one of DJI's recommendations for the Mini 2.

View Deal

SanDisk Extreme V30 A2 256GB: £81.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Looking for the ultimate microSD card for the DJI Mini 2? Now is the time to buy this 256GB card with 90MB/s write speeds, which has had a 61% discount that brings it down to its lowest price. Along with the A1 version, it's the only 256GB card DJI recommends.View Deal

More great drone deals