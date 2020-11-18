Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800XT: find stock here

AMD's latest flagship graphics card, the Radeon RX 6800XT is finally here to challenge Nvidia's ray-tracing dominance - assuming you can find one. With its lower price point of $649 (around £500, AU$1,000), there's a rush on cards as Big Navi hits below the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 heavy hitters in terms of price.

While AMD RX 6800XT stock goes live on November 18 to buy, we've heard rumors that stock will be low. Since finding one out in the wild can be a frustrating task, we're here to help by checking all the major retailers to see who has RX 6800 XT stock and who is currently sold out.

According to AMD, the RX 6800XT will go on sale on November 18 at 9AM ET / 6AM PT / 2PM GMT.

General availability is 11/18 9am easternNovember 16, 2020

We'll be updating this article regularly, so check regularly to make sure you don't miss out on retailers new RX 6800 XT stock.

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock: try these retailers

The latest AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals available now

We'll list all the latest AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock below as soon as it's available. Keep refreshing, though, because we're going to see inventory come and go from retailers constantly due to skyrocketing demand over the next 24 hours.

Where to buy RX 6800XT in the US

Orders for the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT go live in the US on November 18 at 9AM ET. You may need to be patient and refresh occasionally for retailers websites to get to the page where you can place your order.

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at AMD

AMD is selling the RX 6800XT on its own site, but this is likely to be a popular choice. Many people will be lining up (virtually speaking) to buy the GPU directly from the source.

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at Amazon

Amazon will hopefully have RX 6800XT stock when they go live, but we're not sure how much stock it will have, so it could sell out fast. As of now there are no RX 6800XT cards on sale from third party manufacturers yet, so supplies are definitely more limited than many might be expecting.

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at Best Buy

Best Buy will be selling the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT as well - but how long its stock will hold out is another matter entirely. Without third-party cards available at launch, the stock of the RX 6800XT is going fast.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at Newegg

Newegg is one of the biggest PC component retailers out there, so they will have a bulk of the AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock available, but for how long remains an open question.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at B&H

B&H Photo is getting in on the PC component game as well, and should have a fairly sizeable stock of Radeon RX 6800XTs, and since they aren't as prominent as Amazon or Newegg, you might be able to snipe one of the available cards ahead of Newegg and Amazon selling out.View Deal

Where to buy RX 6800XT in the UK

The AMD Radeon RX 6800XT goes on sale in the UK at 2PM on November 18, though stock could be quite hard to get there as well. Here's the best places to check:

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT deals at AMD

AMD will also be selling the RX 6800XT on its UK site, but we're likely to see just as many stock issues here as with the US sites. Here's hoping AMD can support the demand, and that its servers don't fall over in the rush.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is a great site for buying components, so keep an eye on this site throughout the day. It could be a good place to snap up an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is a well known tech site in the UK, with a decent stock of PC hardware and components. We expect to see it stock the Radeon RX 6800XT at launch.View Deal

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT stock at Scan

Scan is another favorite PC component site in the UK that we expect to sell the RX 6800XT, but how long its stock will hold out is another matter entirely. Without third-party cards available at launch, you'll have to be quick to bag one for yourself.View Deal

