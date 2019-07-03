This pre-Amazon Prime Day deal has the Canon EOS 200D and two lenses for £529

Amazon Prime Day 2019 might only be a couple of weeks away now, but if you're itching for a DSLR bargain you don't have to wait that long.
Right now, you can bag yourself the excellent Canon EOS 200D DSLR and two lenses – namely the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III – for the bargain price of £529 over at John Lewis. There's no cashback to claim, and no forms to fill out – just an instant saving – and that price isn't too shabby when you consider the RRP for the camera body alone is £579. (If you're in the US, scroll down for a similarly great deal.)
Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lenses – £529
The 200D is a more capable option than Canon's cheaper EOS 2000D and EOS 4000D DSLRs, with a flip-out touchscreen and excellent 24MP sensor heading a solid set of specs. View Deal
The EOS 200D is still one of our favourite budget cameras from Canon, and one our best DSLRs for beginners, and this package gives you a zoom range equivalent to a mammoth 29mm through to 480mm in 35mm terms when you combine the two optics.
The camera itself has a 24MP APS-C sensor at its heart, and is furnished with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, together with a super-sensitive, flip-out touchscreen, 5fps burst shooting and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless control. As with all Canon EOS DSLRs, it also mounts a massive range of lenses, so you'll never be stuck for choice.
Normally we'd suggest going for a kit with the image-stabilized (I.S.) version of the 18-55mm kit lens, but this is a very fair price if you're not too fussed about that and just need maximum zoom power.
In the US? You can grab a similar deal with the Image Stabilizer version of the 18-55mm lens and a whole heap of goodies for $749 over at Amazon.
