This pre-Amazon Prime Day deal has the Canon EOS 200D and two lenses for £529

Amazon Prime Day 2019 might only be a couple of weeks away now, but if you're itching for a DSLR bargain you don't have to wait that long.

Right now, you can bag yourself the excellent Canon EOS 200D DSLR and two lenses – namely the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III – for the bargain price of £529 over at John Lewis. There's no cashback to claim, and no forms to fill out – just an instant saving – and that price isn't too shabby when you consider the RRP for the camera body alone is £579. (If you're in the US, scroll down for a similarly great deal.)

The EOS 200D is still one of our favourite budget cameras from Canon, and one our best DSLRs for beginners, and this package gives you a zoom range equivalent to a mammoth 29mm through to 480mm in 35mm terms when you combine the two optics.

The camera itself has a 24MP APS-C sensor at its heart, and is furnished with Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, together with a super-sensitive, flip-out touchscreen, 5fps burst shooting and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless control. As with all Canon EOS DSLRs, it also mounts a massive range of lenses, so you'll never be stuck for choice.

Normally we'd suggest going for a kit with the image-stabilized (I.S.) version of the 18-55mm kit lens, but this is a very fair price if you're not too fussed about that and just need maximum zoom power.

In the US? You can grab a similar deal with the Image Stabilizer version of the 18-55mm lens and a whole heap of goodies for $749 over at Amazon.