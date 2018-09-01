The best Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium deals in September 2018

Sony has finally brought its Xperia XZ2 Premium phone to the UK for the first time - those in the US got it back in July - and it's the latest phone you can buy with a 4K display among some other top-end specs. But what will Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium deals set you back.

Below we've put together some of the best Xperia XZ2 Premium deals you'll find on the market now it's ready to go in the UK. For your money, you'll get a 5.8-inch 4K display (that's something no other phone manufacturer currently offers) as well as the best Qualcomm processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Among the other specs, the display is the true highlight here with its incredible 765 pixels-per-inch. No other phone on the market gets close to that, so if you're planning to watch 4K content through Netflix, Amazon or YouTube away from your sofa, you'll have to buy this or a previous Premium-titled Sony phone.

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium SIM-free deals

As we've said, this is the top-end screen tech you can get on a smartphone in 2018 so you likely won't be able to find it for a low price if you're buying the XZ2 Premium SIM-free. That said if the comparison tool hasn't kicked up the right deal for you, you can always buy it outright and combine it with one of these great SIM only deals.

This way, you may find you're able to get more data or minutes. You'll own the Xperia XZ2 Premium outright allowing you to switch deals as and when you want to, which is a big bonus.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium review in brief

A 4K toting phone from Sony

Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Rear camera: 19MP + 12MP | Weight: 236g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3540mAh

Good low light photos

Bold, sharp screen

Plenty of power

Awful fingerprint sensor placement

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is toted as the best of Sony tech in a smartphone. While we're disappointed by the thickness of the phone and the fact the fingerprint scanner is in a difficult to reach place, the screen is a true highlight as is the power inside.

Sony's top-end device excels at low-light photography though and provides one of the best cameras for photos and video in the dark that we've ever seen on a smartphone.