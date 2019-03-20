The best Sony Xperia 10 deals in March 2019

When it comes to the core uses of a phone, video streaming has steadily become more and more of a priority in recent years. With that in mind, Sony seems to be attempting to tackle this predilection with its newest device, the Sony Xperia 10. With an all-singing, all-dancing 21:9 ratio screen, there is no doubt that this phone is for you movie watchers out there.

With Sony Xperia 10 deals slotting into the lower cost end of the mid-range device bracket, the handset features a 6-inch screen, 2870mAh battery and a strong overall build quality. But with contracts going for less than £20 a month and very little to pay upfront, this is definitely one of the more affordable smartphones out there in mobile phone deals land.

So if cheap costs, a big screen and a superb Netflix experience (or at least one of the best you'll get on a phone) sound like the perfect combination for you, this could be a very good place to be. Below you can compare all of the best Sony Xperia 10 deals available right now to make sure that you don't overspend on this reasonably priced smartphone.

Unlocked Sony Xperia 10 SIM-free deals

Rather get a Sony Xperia 10 through a SIM-free offer instead? Going down that route can save you a tonne of money overall if you've got some cash upfront to spare.

You can usually get lots more data, minutes and even a few extras by grabbing a SIM only deal, that's generally cheaper than if you buy the phone on contract. They start at around £5 a month but can go even cheaper.

Below you'll find a selection of the best SIM-free prices for the unlocked Sony Xperia 10 to help you make up your mind on how to buy the phone.

Sony Xperia 10 review in brief A budget wide screen experience for movie lovers SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.0-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2540 | Rear camera: 13 + 5MP | Weight: 162g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 2870mAh Reasons to Buy Bright and clear display well built design 21:9 ratio is great for films and general use Reasons to Avoid Battery life can prove disappointing

As soon as you see the Sony Xperia 10, you quickly realise the stand-out feature - the screen size, or should we say length. Coming in at a 21:9 aspect ratio, this is a device aimed at those who love to use their phone to view media. Unfortunately, in the quest to perfect screen ratios, Sony let certain other features fall off a little bit.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia 10 review