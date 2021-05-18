Grab one of the best air fryers for (almost) a quarter off

The best air fryers can make healthier versions of indulgent treats such as fries and chicken wings as they use far less oil than deep frying, making them a must-have kitchen gadget but they can be a costly purchase so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 24% off the price of the Cosori CP137-AF Air Fryer reducing it to £68.79 from £89.99 . A saving that’s just £13 less than those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Cosori CP137-AF Air Fryer deal in the UK

Cosori CP137-AF air fryer: £89.99 £68.79 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £21 off the cost of this air fryer that can hold up to 3.5-litres of food, which according to Cosori is enough for up to three people. The sleek black kitchen gadget has been discounted to almost its lowest ever price. On Black Friday we saw a saving that was just £13 more, but this is still a good offer and it won’t last long so snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

Rather than deep drying food, air fryers use hot air to crisp foods. The food sits in a frying basket to ensure the hot air can circulate around it, and as well as producing crisp results with far less oil, air dryers also cook food quicker than using traditional methods, too.

In our tests, the Cosori CP137-AF air fryer produced chicken wings with a delightfully crisp skin, and meat so tender it almost fell off the bone. Thanks to the fats in the chicken, there was no need to add any oil either.

The Cosori CP137-AF air fryer has 11 different presets for cooking everything from fries to chicken wings to bacon and even desert, there’s also a handy ‘shake reminder’ that alerts you when food should be turned half-way through cooking, ensuring it’s crisp and evenly browned all over. On top of that, a ‘keep warm’ setting that can maintain the temperature of your food for up to 30 minutes after cooking has finished.

