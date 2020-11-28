Cyber Monday laptop deals 2020: save big on the best laptops from Dell, Apple and more

Cyber Monday deals are just around the corner, and following up from Black Friday, we're seeing a ton of laptop deals either persisting or just popping up.

That means you haven't missed your chance to bag an awesome laptop deal: the Cyber Monday laptop deals are just getting started.

As always, we'll be constantly updating this guide with the hottest laptop deals as we find them (and removing any out of stock deals to save wasting your time).

The internet will be awash with Cyber Monday laptop deals, and that can make looking for your new laptop difficult. However, this is the only page you'll need, as we're handpicking the deals ourselves, and only including the very best laptop deals that we find.

The good news is that this year, Cyber Monday is providing us with some excellent deals on some of the best laptops in the world, including the new MacBook AIr and Dell XPS 15.

So, whether you're looking for an ultra-low priced laptop, a cheap Chromebook or even one of the most powerful gaming laptops or Ultrabooks, we've got a Cyber Monday laptop deal for you.

Today's best Cyber Monday laptop deals at a glance

US:

UK:

Cyber Monday laptop deals US

Cyber Monday laptop deals are going strong, so you'll find offers available from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and individual manufacturers as well.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under $500

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

HP Chromebook 14 - $269.99 $199.99 at HP Direct

Save $70 - This is a brilliant Chromebook for students thanks to its large 14-inch display, decent specs and low price. Its speakers are tuned by B&O sound specialist and its 47WHr battery will last ages.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299 at Best Buy

Big screen If you want a Chromebook with a difference, then check out the Chromebook 4+ which has a large 15.6-inch full HD display that provides a viewing surface area almost twice as big as some of its much smaller rivals and a comfortable keyboard.View Deal

HP 14-CA0053DX Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Save a hefty amount of money on this powerful Chromebook. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, this is a brilliant performer.

View Deal

Cheapest laptop deal Lenovo IdeaPad 1, AMD A6, 4GB RAM, 64GB: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $110 - This might be the cheapest laptop you'll find on Cyber Monday, but only buy it if you know what you're getting. The specs here are very low, which means it's only good for light web browsing. Could be a good first laptop for kids, though.View Deal

Cheapest Chromebook deal HP 14-CA061DX Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy

Save $170 - This might just be the cheapest Cyber Monday Chromebook deal you're going to find. With an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, this is pretty decent spec at an amazing price.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: $299 $219 at Walmart

Save $80 - this is a great Chromebook for browsing and working on, with a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. That's a little on the light side, so you may need to use Google Drive storage to save docs. The 12.5 hour battery life is superb, though.View Deal

HP 14t 14-inch laptop: $459.99 $359.99 at HP

Save $100 - This 14-inch HP laptop is sporting 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 10th generation i3 processor. That's a fine spec sheet for a sub-$500 laptop ready for working from home.

View Deal

HP 14-CA0053DX Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Save a hefty amount of money on this powerful Chromebook. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, this is a brilliant performer.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Dell has this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron down to $399.99, offering fantastic value for this great laptop. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Those are some nice specs for a sub-$500 laptop - perfect for everyday browsing.

View Deal

New lower price Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim: $699 $449 at Walmart

Save $300 - Gateway is back, with some super-budget-friendly laptops. Right now, you can get this laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $399. Now, we don't know about you, but that's what we'd call a bargain.

View Deal

A huge screen at a small price Samsung Chromebook 4+: $299 at Best Buy

If you want a Chromebook with a difference, then check out the Chromebook 4+ which has a large 15.6-inch full HD display that provides a viewing surface area almost twice as big as some of its much smaller rivals and a comfortable keyboard.View Deal

New price cut HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $619.99 $439.99 at HP

Save $170 - HP's latest laptop deals are offering up a massive display for a great display in this HP 17z. That's a full 17.3-inch screen - perfect for streaming and multi-tasking. Inside, you'll find a Ryzen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well, and the price of this deal has dropped further!

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch: $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a gaming laptop for less than $500, one of your best bets is this HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD gaming laptop over at Best Buy. For just $450, you'll get a third-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated VRAM, 8GB RAM (expandable to 32GB), and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Yet another funky gold laptop from HP (though this is 'luminous gold', not 'pale gold'). This 14-inch touch screen machine has $250 off the usual retail price and is powered by a 10th-gen Intel i5 proccessor, equipping you with a better laptop for less.View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals over $500

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultrabook: $899 $729 at Newegg

When it comes to sleek and stylish ultrabooks, it's hard to beat the Zenbook 14 from Asus, especially when it's $170 during Cyber Monday. With an AMD R7 3700U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display with super-narrow bezels, it packs plenty of power while looking great doing it. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Chromebooks aren't just budget devices as this brilliant Cyber Monday deal proves. With a 4K screen, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is an incredible laptop that runs Chrome OS like a charm.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: $2,699 $999 at Newegg

When it comes to laptops for professionals, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon lineup is basically like a Cadillac. This is a pro laptop that's both stylish and useful, packed with class-leading security features and a MIL-STD 12 endurance rating, so you know it'll never break on a trip. And, now that it's just $999 anyone can see what the hype is about. View Deal

HP Envy Convertible Laptop: $799 $579.99 at HP

Save $220 - Get this powerful HP Envy Convertible laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen display. Want some different specs? Save $220 regardless of the configuration - while this deal lasts. View Deal

Cheapest Surface Pro 7 deal Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 128GB, 4GB RAM, Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $350 - If you want the absolute cheapest Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deal, then this is it. For just under $600, you get this great little tablet. It's not the most powerful, but the Type Cover is included for free, turning it into a great little laptop.

View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

As far as budget gaming laptops go, you could do a lot worse than this Asus TUF Gaming model. Packed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB VRAM, 8GB RAM (upgradable to 32GB), 256GB SSD, and 15.6-inch 1080p display, it's loaded with some pretty quality hardware for under $600. View Deal

Cheapest XPS 13 right now Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price.

View Deal

HP Envy x360 13.3-inch laptop: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're not bothered by a smaller screen, this HP Envy is available for a steal right now. It comes equipped with an Intel i7 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and a stylish pale gold finish. Snazzy stuff.View Deal

Includes Type Cover Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM, Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

Save $230 - This is by far the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen so far. Not only does it cut a huge $230 off the asking price, it comes with great specs and includes the Type Cover, which allows it to be used as a laptop-like device as well. Don't miss this deal.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Chromebooks aren't just budget devices as this brilliant Cyber Monday deal proves. With a 4K screen, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is an incredible laptop that runs Chrome OS like a charm.

View Deal

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $959.99 $832.99 at Dell

Save $110 - There's a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor hiding inside this unassuming Dell G3 15, and a GTX 1650 Ti ain't half bad for the price either. A 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM round out the specs here for a well-rounded and well-priced option courtesy of the Dell Cyber Monday sale.

View Deal

Best laptop deal Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $879.99 at Dell

Save $170 - You'll find an $879.99 sales price on the XPS 13 in Dell's latest Cyber Monday laptop deals this week. That's an excellent $170 discount on the usual price that would send you straight over $1,000. Under the hood you'll find a quad-core 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside here.

View Deal

HP Omen: $1,349.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Loaded up with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, An Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p display, this HP Omen gaming laptop was a little bit overpriced at $1,349.99, but now with $400 off at Best Buy it becomes a much better bargain for an under-$1000 gaming laptop.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch laptop: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

You don't have to buy a smart speaker this holiday if you're tempted by the $300 saving for this laptop. With Amazon Alexa built in, and a 2-in-1 touchscreen, this Lenovo is perfect for students and working professionals alike.View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals over $1,000

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop of the day MSI GS65 Stealth: $2,999 $2,199 at Newegg

The MSI GS65 Stealth is one of the greatest gaming laptops of all time. This thing is powerful enough to max out all of your games at 1080p with ray tracing, and it looks good enough to bring to the board room. Sure, it has a 9th-gen processor, but with this $800 Cyber Monday discount, it's still worth it. View Deal

Asus ZenBook 15: $1,499 $1,199 at Newegg

The Asus ZenBook 15 is an excellent machine for creative professionals, thin and light to carry around, but still powerful enough for most workloads. With this Cyber Monday laptop deal, you can save $300, cutting the price down to $1,199. View Deal

Dell XPS 15: $1,349 $1,049 at Dell

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops on the market. This version is old, using the older design, so it's not quite on the same level as the new version. Still, at $1,049 for a Core i7 with a dedicated GTX 1650 GPU, it's hard to argue with the value. View Deal

Save over $800 Dell Precision 3551 Mobile Workstation, 15.6-inch: $1,917.64 $1,039.00 at Dell

Save $878.64 – With an almost 50% discount, this mobile workstation from Dell is just what you need to upgrade from that aging laptop you have at home. It boasts a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as Nvidia Quadro P620 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other features include a camera shutter, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a variety of ports.View Deal

Dell Precision 3550 Mobile Workstation, 15.6-inch: $1,981.14 $1,099.00 at Dell

Save $882: Looking for a powerful workstation that won't break the bank? This normally expensive Precision 3550 is almost half the price for Cyber Monday while keeping its impressive specs that include a 10th-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia Quadro P520, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. Other nifty features include a fingerprint reader and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 4K 15.6-inch laptop: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

You can save a massive $500 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop, perfect for work or leisure. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD memory mean you'll be browsing the internet at lightning speeds, and with a 4K ultra HD touchscreen, you can watch your favorite shows without compromise.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: $1,249.99 $1,129.99 at Dell

Save $120 - Grab the powerful new Dell XPS 13 with a big discount. The 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.4-inch touch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor.

View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5: $1,299 $1,149 at Newegg

When we reviewed the Gigabyte Aorus 5 earlier this year, we said it was one of the best midrange gaming laptops out there, so we're happy to see that it's $150 off over at Newegg ahead of Cyber Monday. Loaded with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display, ray-traced gaming rarely comes this cheap.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch 4K laptop: $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Okay, so what if you wanted everything above, but you're a bit of a movie buff? Lenovo has also reduced the 4K Yoga laptop by $400, so you can enjoy all your favorite shows on the go in glorious ultra HD. The 2-in-1 screen is also a hugely versatile tool that will help ease your workload, wherever your working environment way be.View Deal

New price drop Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is also offering the the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM: $2,299.99 $2,099 at Microsoft

Save $200 - Microsoft has cut a huge $200 of this high-end Surface Pro 7 model. You may need to configure it yourself on the Microsoft Store, but this is the version with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. A great deal for a great device.

View Deal

Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3-inch: $1,559.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $260 - Seeking a 17-inch gaming laptop for more screen real estate? Dell's G7 17-inch gaming laptop has dropped in price this Cyber Monday, offering big savings. This configuration boasts 10th-generation Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 16GB of memory, and 512GB SSD storage. It also comes with a 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: $1,899 $1,599 at Newegg

Gigabyte Aero laptops pack the kind of hardware you'd expect in a gaming laptop, but wraps it all up in a package you won't be ashamed to bring into the boardroom. And, you can get a model with an RTX 2070 and a 10th-gen Core i7 for just $1,599 at Newegg.View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 15G: $2,199 $1,469 at Newegg

When we reviewed the Gigabyte Aorus 15G, we were blown away by how much this desktop replacement shoved in this laptop at its reasonable price. And, for Cyber Monday, you can get this RTX 2070-equipped laptop for just $1,469. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G17 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,699 $1,449 at B&H Photo

Save $250 - This Asus G17 is a fantastic machine if you're looking for a top-end 17-inch machine. With an RTX 2070, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 10th gen Intel Core i7, you're not making any sacrifices here - this is simply one fantastic machine that'll run games fantastically at 1080p.

View Deal

Alienware M15 R3 15.3-inch gaming laptop: $1,849.99 $1,518.99 at Dell

Save $330 - Sure, Alienware isn't exactly known for value, but a hefty saving makes this M15 R3 a much more affordable proposition. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 graphics card, this is one very powerful machine too.

View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard: $1,799 $1,669 at Newegg

Get this MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS display - all for $130 off over at Newegg for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: $2,199 $1,999 at Asus Store

Save $200 - Asus doesn't use the Republic of Gamers brand name for no reason: it makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, like this excellent Strix Scar 15, packed with an RTX 2070 and 16GB of RAM. And, now you can save $200 direct from Asus itself for Cyber Monday.

View Deal

New price drop Asus ROG Zephyrus S15: $2,999 $2,549 at Amazon

Asus' Zephyrus laptops are always extremely stylish, and the S15 is no different. With this model, you're getting a sleek gaming laptop packed with an RTX 2080 Super and 32GB of RAM, making it one heck of a performer. For Cyber Monday you can save $450. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR: $3,699 $2,999 at Newegg

Recently, Gigabyte has started pitching its Aero laptops as devices geared towards creative professionals who also happen to game. And, the Gigabyte Aero 17 is like a MacBook Pro 16 turned up to 11, with a Core i9 and an RTX 2080 Super. And, right now you can save $700.View Deal

Where to find more Cyber Monday laptop deals

Cyber Monday laptop deals UK

Cyber Monday laptop deals are still going in the UK as Cyber Monday approaches, with some brilliant offers to be had on a huge range of devices.

Cyber Monday laptop deals under £500

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap laptop this week, this 11.6-inch HP machine is about as budget as you'll want to go. There's an Intel Celeron N3350 processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage inside as well.

View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £379.99 £359 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's a £20 discount on this excellent Asus Chromebook right now. That's not a major saving, but there's plenty to get excited about in here. A full-sized touchscreen display is a rarity in cheap Cyber Monday laptop deals and you'll also find an Intel N4200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage inside.

View Deal

Great Chromebook deal Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £699 £499 at Currys PC World

Save £200 - This laptop combines an Apple-like design with some powerful modern components, including a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a very competitive price.

View Deal

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: £599.99 £499.99 at Argos

Save £100 - Save £100 on this 14-inch Asus Zenbook laptop at Argos this week - that's an excellent final price for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD you'll find under the hood. Add a quad-core Ryzen 5 processor, slim-bezel display, Radeon Vega 8 graphics and built in HD webcam and you've got yourself a winner.

View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals under £1,000

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i3, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £648.99 £529 at Dell

Save £120 - If you like the look of the above offer, but want a bit more power, then this model with the 11th generation Intel Core i3 CPU is a great choice. It also comes with a larger SSD and double the RAM.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Save £100 - Sitting just a hair under £600, this 14-inch HP laptop is offering some great specs in Currys'Cyber Monday laptop deals. There's a 10th generation i7 processor under the hood, accompanied by 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Plus, you're saving £100 with Currys right now - with a Cyber Monday price guarantee as well.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £748.99 £609 at Dell

Save £140 - This is a great price for this excellent mid-range laptop from Dell. It packs some great specs, including a new 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, which makes it ideal for day-to-day task. It's selling out fast, though.

View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FX505, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £699.97 £649.97 at Box

Save £50 - This is a brilliant cheap gaming laptop deal. While you won't be playing games at ultra high definitions, it still offers great performance with most modern games, and the price is especially tempting.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 128GB, 8GB RAM: £899 £659 at Currys

Save £240 - Currys is leading the UK retailers with the best Surface Pro 7 deal, with the Core i5 version with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM going for £659. This is a fantastic price, but doesn't include the Type Cover.

View Deal

Acer Spin 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £749 £699 at Currys

Save £50 - This 14-inch 2-in-1 Acer Spin is down to £699 in Currys' latest Cyber Monday laptop deals. There's plenty of power inside - with a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage - but you're also getting some excellent functionality here with a touchscreen that easily flips around to form a tablet.

View Deal

Asus ZenBook 13 UX325JA: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Save £200 - Asus' ZenBook series of laptops are the pinnacles of thin and light Ultrabook designs, and this stylish laptop packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, all for a great £150 off the usual asking price in the John Lewis Cyber Monday laptop deals.

View Deal

New price drop Asus TUF F15, Intel Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650Ti, 8GB RAM: £899.99 £748.98 at Scan

Save £151 - This excellent affordable gaming laptop offers you enough power to handle the latest games at medium to high settings thanks to its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650Ti. Its 512GB SSD can hold plenty of games.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3-inch laptop: £999 £849 at Amazon

Save £150 - This Galaxy Book S from Samsung rocks what has to be one of the most attractive notebook designs this side of any Apple computing. It's thin, really thin, but still manages to pack a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD - great ultrabook-level specs for the money.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3in, Intel Core i3, 256GB: £919 £879 at Currys

Okay, it doesn't have Apple's new M1 chip, but this is still an enormously capable laptop for everyday computing, now at a new low price. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a battery life that stretches up to ten hours. In Apple terms, this is a bargain.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £1,169 £899 at Currys

Save £270 - Want the above, but with double the storage? Currys has also knocked a huge £270 off this model, which bumps the SSD to 256GB, giving you more room to store your documents and files.

View Deal

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £999 £899 at Currys

Save £100 - You can save £100 on this HP Envy at Currys right now - and you're getting a good spec sheet for your cash as well. There's a 10th generation i7 processor inside, with 8GB RAM as well. However, the star of the show is that 1TB SSD - an excellent component for £899.

View Deal

Dell G5 13, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,218.99 £999 at Dell

Save £220 - If you're after an affordable gaming laptop, then this is a great choice with a big saving this weekend. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is fine for 1080p gaming.

View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15, Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,149.97 £999.97 at Box

Save £150 - Box has cut a hefty £150 off this excellent 15-inch gaming laptop, which comes with some of the most powerful (and recent) mobile components from Intel and Nvidia. This is a brilliant Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal.

View Deal

Cyber Monday laptop deals over £1,000

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch laptop: £1,249 £1,049 at Amazon

Save £200 - Another stunning design from Samsung, this Galaxy Book Ion also comes with something you normally don't see on ultrabooks - a QLED HD display. Of course, it's also got a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD rounding out the specs too.

View Deal

Huge savings Asus ROG Strix G15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 16GB RAM: £1,399.99 £1,099.97 at Box

Save £250 - Save a hefty amount of money with this brilliant gaming laptop that offers plenty of power thanks to its 6-core Intel i7 processor, RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM. You also get a free backpack with this deal as well.

View Deal

Huge saving Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i5, 512GB, 8GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,169 at Dell

Save £450 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and this amazing laptop deal cuts the price of the model with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for this weekend only.

View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060: £1,399.97 £1,199.97 at Box

Save £200 - This great gaming laptop features a new Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2060 GPU, along with 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. With a 144Hz screen, this is a great laptop for esports and competitive players.

View Deal

Big price drop Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 512GB, 16GB RAM: £1,468.99 £1,119 at Dell

Save £350 - The Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best laptops in the world, and it also gets a price cut for this weekend only. This is for the model with an 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, and is now cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday itself!

View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save £200 - This is one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2070, 16GB RAM: £1,598.99 £1,348.99 at Scan

Save £250 - If you want the ROG Strix G15 with some boosted specs, then this deal knocks a huge amount of cash off the asking price, and bumps the GPU up to the excellent RTX 2070.

View Deal

Further reductions Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): £1,549 £1,347 at Amazon

Save £202 - All Microsoft Surface Laptop 3's with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors are on sale right now in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale giving you a great chance to bag an Ultrabook for £200 less. Displayed above is the price for the Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB variant, but there are also savings to be had on the 512GB version too.

View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,499 £1,369 at Currys

Save £130 - The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is also discounted in the latest Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals. It comes loaded with the base Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a great deal if you're not quite ready to make the jump to Apple's new M1 chip just yet.

View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 1TB, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £1,918.99 £1,469 at Dell

Save £450 - This more powerful (yet slightly older) Dell XPS 15 model also gets a huge discount this weekend. Upping the spec considerably (including an Nvidia GPU and 4K display), this is a brilliant price for a powerful slim and light laptop.

View Deal

Dell G7 15, Intel Core i7, Nvidia RTX 2060, 1TB, 16GB RAM: £1,618.99 £1,524 at Dell

Save £94.99 - This excellent gaming laptop comes with the very decent RTX 2060 graphics card, along with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will keep you gaming for years to come.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,799 £1,529 at Currys

Save £270 - The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops in the world, and for good reason - it's small, light, and stunningly designed, and powerful as well. This 13-inch star comes with a powerful new CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage and a beautiful 4K display. All for £270 off!View Deal

Razer Blade Pro 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2070: £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at eBuyer

Save £700 - Save an absolutely incredible amount on this amazing gaming laptop. Not only is it packed with some brilliant hardware that will power all the latest games, but it's packed in a sleek and stylish body.View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

Save £300 - The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and ahead of Cyber Monday, Currys has knocked a hefty £300 off the model with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GPU. This is one heck of a laptop for the price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (15-inch): £2,199 £1,852 at Amazon

Save £220 - You can really push the boat out with this stunning upgraded 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 today at Amazon. You're getting the addition of a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card here, alongside a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - specs that'll even handle gaming as well as all your productivity tasks.

View Deal

Alienware M15 R3, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super: £2,599.97 £2,099.97 at Box

Save £500 - This might just be the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal we'll see this year, with Box knocking a HUGE £500 off the asking price. That's an incredible saving for an incredible laptop, which packs some seriously powerful gaming tech inside.

View Deal

How to find the best Cyber Monday laptop deals in 2020

Laptops in 2020 have these shiny exteriors that attract a lot of attention, built with beautiful aluminum and magnesium alloys, high resolution displays and trackpads that are way bigger than they really need to be. But, it's what's inside that counts.

When you're browsing through all the Cyber Monday laptop deals, you should be aware that a lot of laptop manufacturers and retailers are trying to get rid of old stock. You'll see a laptop deal that cuts a huge chunk off the original price, only to find that it has a processor that's three years old. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker – even with an Intel Core i7-7500U, you should be able to get some work done.

Either way, just keep in mind the current generations of laptop hardware. Intel processors should have either a 10 in front of their model number – like the Intel Core i7-10710U. However, 8th-generation processors should still be able to get the job done. Don't buy a 7th-generation Intel Core processor unless it's a seriously deep discount, and you should be prepared for some dated performance.

If you're buying a gaming laptop, you should aim for one with a current-generation Nvidia GPU, too. The Nvidia GeForce 20-series graphics chips are the current top-end, and will let you power ray-tracing in games. However, there is the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 in laptops that will be able to power through your PC games at 1080p. Then, in Ultrabooks, you'll find an Nvidia GeForce MX250, which isn't great at games, but works wonders for pro apps you'll use on the road.

Still, you might find a great deal on a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series GPU, just keep in mind that it's the last-generation model.

Finally, a lot of Cyber Monday laptop deals will try to sell you a laptop without enough RAM. As a general rule of thumb, you should shoot for at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, and 16GB if you plan on doing any heavy work on it. If you're buying one of the best Chromebooks, you can get away with 4GB, but even there 8GB is definitely a boon.

And, if this is too much to take in, just keep this page bookmarked. We'll browse through the Cyber Monday laptop deals that pop up, and we'll update this page with the best of the best. We use all kinds of different laptops every day, so you can trust that you'll get a laptop that's worth your time and money.

Where to find Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

If you're after a more RGB-friendly rig, you'll find plenty of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals hitting the shelves right now as well. We're rounding them all up on this page, but you can hunt down the specific spec you need by heading to retailers currently offering early Cyber Monday laptop deals.

In the US, we'd recommend checking out Dell, Best Buy, and HP first - as they're all bringing their Cyber Monday offers forward this year. However, in the UK we'd head over to Amazon where you'll likely find discounts on rigs as well as peripherals and games as well.