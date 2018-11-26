Dell cuts up to 50% off its range of monitors for Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a new monitor, then Dell's got some brilliant Cyber Monday deals that are knocking up to 50% off some of its excellent monitors.

While Dell is best known for its laptop and PCs, its monitors are well worth a look as well, as they offer very good image quality, while its range of Ultrasharp monitors are specifically aimed at professionals thanks to their expertly-calibrated colour reproduction.

So, we've listed the very best Dell Cyber Monday monitor deals. These are live until midnight tonight (November 26).

Dell 24 S2419HM Ultrathin monitor £278.09 £152.24 at Dell

This 24-inch monitor is the "world's brightest ultra-thin monitor", according to Dell, with fast response times, two HDMI ports, 1080p resolution and AMD FreeSync compatibility. For Cyber Monday, Dell has knocked £125 off the usual price.

Dell 27 S2719H Ultrathin monitor £300.60 £179.83 at Dell

This larger ultra-thin monitor isn't as bright as the S2419HM (above), nor does it support FreeSync, but it's still an excellent monitor that offers a 1080p resolution and InfinityEdge bezels, which means the borders around the screen are pretty much invisible. This deal cuts the price by £120.

Dell 22 SE2216H 22-inch monitor £137.10 £72.90 at Dell

Fancy an ultra-low priced monitor? This is a great deal from Dell which gives you a 1080p 22-inch monitor for just £72.90, a saving of £64.20. It comes with HDMI and VGA connections, 3,000:1 contrast ratio and support for 16.7 million colours. Ideal for a second screen.View Deal

Dell P2217 22-inch monitor £216.60 £100.50 at Dell

This attractive and slimline 22-inch monitor is over half price. It comes with a 1,680 x 1,050 resolution and an aspect ratio of 16:10, which is slightly taller than the more common 16:9 aspect ratio of widescreen monitors. This gives you a bit more desktop space to work on, making it a great monitor for productivity.

Dell S2419HGF 24-inch gaming monitor £291.60 £165.60 at Dell

Dell also makes some excellent gaming monitors, like this AMD FreeSync-enabled 24-inch monitor, which comes with a 1080p resolution and very high 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it an ideal monitor for fast-paced games such as CS:GO, Fortnite and other online shooters. It comes with two HDMI and one DisplayPort.

Dell UltraSharp 25 PremierColor UP2516D £548.09 £372.74 at Dell

Dell's UltraSharp range of monitors are aimed at professionals and people who require the very best image quality and colour accuracy, and this 25-inch version comes with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, 1.07 billion colour support and a decent selection of ports as well, all for £175 off.

Dell UltraSharp 27 UP2716D £798.60 £579.42 at Dell

Fancy a larger UltraSharp monitor? This is essentially the same as the above, but at 27-inches. It's also get a big price cut as well, with £219.18 taken off.

Dell UltraSharp 34 U3417W £1,151.10 £806.20 at Dell

This gorgeous monitor ups the screen size and gives us the quality we've come to expect from Dell's UltraSharp monitors in an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. You need a large desk for this screen, but it's well worth it, especially with £344.90 knocked off the price.

