Black Friday Ninja blender deals 2021: what we expect to see

The best Black Friday Ninja blender deals will help you snag a new toy for your kitchen at a bargain price. While Ninja runs some great promotions year-round, the small home appliances brand really steps it up every Black Friday with some brilliant deals on blenders. These cover everything from the company's entry-level personal blenders to complete kitchen sets with smoothie bowls and food processors, all on that smart Auto-IQ base with pre-programmed settings.

Black Friday 2021 doesn't officially start until November 26. However, we always see a few early Black Friday Ninja blender deals once the holiday sales season starts. Once it does, you'll find the best offers rounded-up on this page.

For now though, you may be wondering whether it's worth waiting for Black Friday to buy a Ninja blender. What sort of deals are we expecting to see? And is it even the best time of year to save money on a Ninja blender? You'll also hear a lot of 'Auto-IQ' and 'Smart Torque' talk when shopping, so this guide is here to help you understand what that all means, and which offers will be worth looking at when the big day arrives.

If last year's deals are anything to go by, we're in for some seriously great prices on some of the best blenders around, so here's everything you need to know in advance about when, where and how to find the best Black Friday Ninja blender deals in 2021.

When will the best Black Friday Ninja blender deals start in 2021? Black Friday deals on Ninja blenders started as early as October last year - however the best offers were launched a few days before Black Friday, and on the day itself, and we predict that this year's offers will follow the same trend. We're expecting to see many Ninja Blenders hitting their lowest prices during Thanksgiving week, and we think these discounts will stick around for a few days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday (where stock allows) If this year's Black Friday Ninja blender deals follow the same trend, it's good news for shoppers: you'll be able to grab the blender you've been eyeing up before everyone else, confident in the knowledge that the price is unlikely to drop much further, if at all.

Where are the best places to find Ninja blender deals on Black Friday? The first place you should look for Ninja blender Black Friday deals is here. We'll be tracking the top offers and rounding them up on this page as and when they drop. However, if you'd rather trawl through the sales yourself, then Amazon is a good place to start. The retailer typically matches (and sometimes beats) the blender discounts available directly at the Ninja store. Plus, when you buy from Amazon you often get the added advantage of Prime delivery. Best Buy in the US also stocks a lot of Ninja's blenders, and last year it had some impressive Ninja deals in the countdown to Black Friday itself. Finally, the Ninja site itself is rarely outdone (but often matched) when it comes to great prices on Black Friday. You'll also occasional receive a gift when you spend over a certain amount at Ninja directly - usually something small like an apron or some oven gloves. Amazon: regularly price-matches cheaper stores

Best Buy: wide range of Ninja blenders in stock

Home Depot: offers value for money come November

Target: low prices and same-day pick up sometimes available

Walmart: mid-range models with great prices

What Black Friday Ninja blender deals do we expect to see in 2021?

Last year we saw some of Ninja's top-rated blenders reduced by as much as 50% over Black Friday. At the very minimum, everything in the line had a discount of at least $20 in the US, and we expect this year's offers to be similar.

It's worth noting that the brand has recently discontinued some lines of smart blenders and kitchen systems. Leftover stock of these blenders may well receive some big discounts over Black Friday in November - and we expect to see some decent savings on other blenders, too, to encourage you to switch to a more recent model.

The new launches include the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO, which offers Ninja's classic Auto-IQ systems with both a personal cup and a family-sized multi-serve blender attachment, and the Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Food Processor System. The blender has a blending pitcher, a smoothie cup, and a food processor attachment for a complete kitchen system.

Today's best Ninja blender deals

While a lot of Black Friday Ninja blender deals are worth waiting for, the sale is still a few months away. If you can't wait until Black Friday - maybe you're moving house, or you want to get into a health kick ahead of the Holiday season - there are plenty of savings on Ninja Blenders available now. These include deals when you shop direct at Ninja Kitchen, as well as discounts at Amazon and Best Buy.

Last year’s best Black Friday Ninja blender deals

One of the best ways to predict this year's best Black Friday Ninja blender deals is to see what last year's best prices were. Some of the top Ninja blender offers last Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) were a $59.99 discount on the Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, reducing it to just $60 at Amazon.

The Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Duo Smoothie Bowl Maker and Personal Blender was reduced to just $79.99 thanks to a $40 discount at both Target and Best Buy.