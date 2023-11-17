Don't miss these incredibly smooth Ninja blender deals

Ninja might be best known for its ever-popular air fryers, but it's also responsible for manufacturing a host of other useful small appliances - and in particular, some of the best blenders.

As well as hefty early Black Friday deals from Ninja itself, other retailers like Amazon, are matching (and in some cases undercutting) these excellent deal prices. Plus, with January around the corner, now's the perfect time to invest in your New Year's health kick resolution!

I've recently reviewed the Ninja Blast, and during my time reviewing home appliances I've tested a fair few of Ninja's other blenders. Ninja consistently impresses with its powerful motors, intelligent presets, and robust build quality. Plus, Ninja makes a wide range of blenders suitable for different budgets and use cases, whether you need to whizz up hot ingredients for soup or want a combination blender and food processor.

Ninja has now launched its early deals in both the US and the UK, meaning we're unlikely to see prices drop too much lower - so I wouldn't wait if you're in need of a smooth(ie) operator this Black Friday.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Ninja blender deals in your location.

Today's best Ninja blender Black Friday deals in the US

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System SS351: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Record low - This blender, which also comes with a bowl for smoothies, or a to-go cup, has a 50% saving, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. We awarded this blender 4.5 stars in our review, making this one of the best value blender deals we've seen so far this Black Friday.

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker & Nutrient Extractor SS101: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

With a saving of 33%, this personal blender and smoothie bowl maker from Ninja is an excellent deal. It comes with a 14 oz smoothie bowl and two 24 oz to-go cups so you can make refreshing drinks and take them with you, without having to decant them first. We have seen it drop as low as $48.99 earlier this year, but only very briefly - so this might be the best we see for this particular model this Black Friday.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Half price - This full-service blender will whizz away your kitchen woes, mixing, blending, juicing, and processing with ease. Whether it's smoothies, dessert or bread mix, you'll drastically reduce your cooking time with this high-volume n2-oz blender. We've only ever seen the price drop lower than this once - very briefly back in 2019, so it's highly unlikely it'll drop any lower.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Knock $40 off this blender at Amazon with this 27% discount. Touting Ninja's Total Crushing Blades and Pro Extractor Blades, this professional blender will quickly make smoothies and comes with two single-serve cups with spout lids. The price dropped to $99.99 twice this year, so we might see further discounts yet!

Today's best Ninja Blender Black Friday deals in the UK

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-iQ: was £149.99 now £129 at Amazon

You can currently grab this Ninja blender with a 35% discount at Amazon. It's got three Auto IQ presets that offer a set speed and duration, which takes the hard work out of creating your favorite dishes, along with a plastic pitcher and a to-go cup - this means you can take your drink with you, without having to decant it first.

Ninja Nutri Pro with IQ BN401: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Ninja

Save £20 - If you prefer to take the guesswork out of blending, the Ninja Nutri Pro has two presets with defined durations that can make creating your smoothie, even easier. It comes with two single-serve 24 fl oz to-go cups so you can blend your drink and take it with you, without having to decant it first. This discount brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen, too.

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender with Auto-iQ: was £199.99 now £149 at Very

There's currently a £50 saving on this Ninja food processor, which isn't the lowest we've seen this model but a respectable discount. As it comes with a plastic pitcher and to-go cup, it's ideal if you're looking for a blender and can save space on your kitchen countertop by combining two appliances in one.

I didn't think I needed a new blender until I tried one of Ninja's wonderful whizzers; when I compared the results to my dated and well-loved blender that I've been using for the last 10 years, I was astonished at how far blending technology has come.

Instead of just guessing how much my blender's contents need to be pulverized, Ninja offers a quick and intelligent solution with some of its pricier IQ-powered machines. Even the 'dumber' blenders offer incredible results that far surpass my ancient appliance thanks to more modern motors, meaning you'll spend less time fiddling with controls and more time enjoying delicious, fresh smoothies.

Not in the US or UK? Here's the best Ninja blender deals where you are...

More of today's best Black Friday deals