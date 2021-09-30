Best iPhone 13 cases: how to keep your phone safe

If you're looking for the best iPhone 13 cases, you've come to the right place. We appreciate the horror that comes from damaging a newly purchased gadget, and know how important it is to do everything in your power to avoid such an awful event.

With the iPhone 13 looking so smart and shiny from the beginning, it's vital you keep it that way, even more so if you don't have AppleCare or insurance to protect your phone financially.

So, we've looked through the many options currently out there and picked out 10 of the very best cases for your newly acquired iPhone 13. These are all sure to keep your phone a bit safer and smarter looking for longer.

But when choosing a case it's worth considering not just the level of protection, but how slim it is, how it looks, and whether MagSafe charging works through it, so bear all that in mind while you browse our selections.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 13 cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe The best basic iPhone 13 case Reasons to buy + Plenty of color options + Snug fit Reasons to avoid - Expensive for what it is - May not offer as much protection as some

With a silky and soft-touch finish on the exterior and a soft microfiber lining on the inside, the Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe keeps your phone protected while being comfortable to hold.

As you'd expect from something with MagSafe support, it's snug too and you're easily able to 'stack' other related accessories to the pile if need be.

Expensive it may be, but like most Apple accessories, it's almost annoying in how much convenience it offers. Yup, it simply just works.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe The best for style Reasons to buy + Classy exterior + MagSafe support Reasons to avoid - May mark over time - Expensive for a case

As classy looking as you'd expect from leather, the Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe is soft both inside and out, keeping your phone snug and safe while feeling good in your hands too.

The leather develops a natural patina over time which may not appeal to everyone, but it feels a bit more genuine than cheaper alternatives. MagSafe support is useful too for using multiple accessories at once.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe The best for showing off your iPhone Reasons to buy + Scratch-resistant coating + Anti-yellowing properties Reasons to avoid - Far from a statement piece - Arguably too expensive

If you want to maintain the original look of your iPhone 13, this is what you need. The iPhone 13 Clear Case uses optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials to fit snugly over the buttons of your iPhone without getting in the way.

A scratch-resistant coating is useful, while all the materials used have been designed to prevent yellowing over time. This won't change up how your iPhone looks which is both good and bad, but it'll certainly keep it safe.

(Image credit: Mous)

4. Mous Transparent Clear Protective Case The best for keeping things simple Reasons to buy + Thin case + Decent protection Reasons to avoid - Not stylish - Pricey for a clear case

Another option if you want to maintain your iPhone 13's original look, the Mous Transparent Clear Protective Case promises extreme protection, which means it should keep your iPhone safe from most drops or bumps, all while being Mous's thinnest case ever.

If you hate the bulky but necessary feeling of an iPhone case, this is a good alternative, keeping things as lightweight as possible while still securing your phone. There's MagSafe compatibility too.

(Image credit: Casetify)

5. Casetify Impact Crush Case The best for customization options Reasons to buy + Highly customizable + Military-grade protection Reasons to avoid - No MagSafe compatibility - Plasticky look

With extensive customization options, the Casetify Impact Crush is super appealing to anyone looking to add their own personal touch to things. A choice of colors, layouts, and font is a nice touch but it's the practical features we appreciate most.

That includes 6.6-foot drop protection, an antimicrobial coating that eliminates 99% of bacteria, plus the fact the case is made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials, ensuring Casetify is doing its bit for the environment.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

6. OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe The best for standing out Reasons to buy + Distinctive color choices + Comfortable grip Reasons to avoid - Not very professional looking - Chunky sides

If you want something charmingly distinctive, the OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe is a great option. With four distinct color pattern schemes to choose from, it stands out from the crowd.

Alongside that, it fits snugly around your iPhone 13 and offers a flexible soft-touch material that means it feels good in your hands. Raised edges keep your camera and touchscreen safe no matter how you handle your iPhone, plus there's MagSafe support.

(Image credit: Speck)

7. Speck CandyShell Pro The best value Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Scratch-resistant coating Reasons to avoid - Not very exciting looking

The Speck CandyShell Pro keeps things straightforward. It offers 8-foot drop protection, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating and antimicrobial protection, so you won't even have to worry about bacteria on your case. Alongside that there's a raised bezel to protect from screen damage if you drop your phone face down.

It's all fitted into a slim and pocket-friendly design, but this isn't a case for those wanting to make a statement. It works well but it's not exactly exciting to look at.

(Image credit: Wavecase)

8. Wavecase iPhone 13 case The best for the environment Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly choice + Understated design Reasons to avoid - No military-grade protection guarantee - Arguably looks cheap

Made from biodegradable materials and plastic-free, the Wavecase iPhone 13 case is an ideal option for those looking to be more considerate to the environment. The case is made from wheat straw and offers shock absorbing corners that provide protection from accidental drops.

In addition, a 2mm lip around the case keeps your screen safe if you drop it face down - and there's a similar lip around the camera.

There's no guaranteed military-grade style protection here but the Wavecase iPhone 13 case still offers all the essentials for regular daily use, so there shouldn't be an issue for all but the most rugged of users.

(Image credit: Mujjo)

9. Mujjo Full Leather Case The best for a premium, professional look Reasons to buy + Professional appearance + High-quality leather Reasons to avoid - A little bulky - Protection likely to be middling

Stylish and made from high-quality full-grain vegetable tanned leather, the Mujjo Full Leather Case should look good for a long time. Even the buttons are fully covered in leather but you'll still be able to use them easily. A raised 1mm leather bezel provides screen protection, with a similar bump for the rear camera too.

The case is lined with Japanese microfiber to keep things safe and snug, with the outside being easy for you to grip. It's slim but not the slimmest out there, with that being the only real flaw here.

(Image credit: Totallee)

10. Totallee Clear iPhone 13 Case The best for those who'd rather not use a case Reasons to buy + Good price + Minimalist appearance Reasons to avoid - Unexciting to look at - Basic protection

With a rubbery finish on the outside, the Totallee Clear iPhone 13 Case is great if you're liable to have a few clumsy moments. The case is made from flexible TPU, so if you do drop it, it's durable and offers some impact protection.

The clear exterior means you won't miss out on your iPhone's true aesthetic, and it comes with the promise that yellowing won't be an issue here.

The transparent exterior means the Totallee Clear iPhone 13 Case isn't the most exciting of cases, but it works well and barely adds to the thickness of your device.

What is the best iPhone 13 case? It's impossible to choose a single best iPhone 13 case, as everyone has different needs and tastes, but any of the options above should do a good job of keeping it safe.

What should I look for when choosing an iPhone 13 case? Protection is key of course, so look for things like military drop test standards, and other concrete information on this. Beyond that, consider how bulky you're ok with a case being - more protection tends to mean more bulk. You'll also want something that you like the look of, or if you want to show your phone off then maybe something transparent.