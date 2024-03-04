An unknown Chromecast device has been found in the Google Home app

The codename suggests that it's a Google-made device, not third-party

But a similar discovery last year didn't result in a new Chromecast

A new Chromecast with Google TV device has been rumored for over a year now, but some fresh hints in a Google Home app update suggest that one (or possibly two) models are in the pipeline.

Some digging from 9to5Google has found an unknown Chromecast device (with a 'YTD' codename) in a recent update to the Google Home app. It appears on a list of supported streaming sticks, alongside the existing HD-capable Chromecast and the 4K-ready Chromecast with Google TV.

The reason why it's more likely to be a Google-made dongle, rather than one of the many other third-party devices also listed in the Google Home app, is because the 'YTD' model is apparently treated like Google's existing Chromecast models in the app, according to 9to5Google.

That said, it doesn't necessarily mean that a refreshed Chromecast is imminent. As we saw back in January 2023, a similar piece of code in the Google Home app – which that time referred to a 'YTC' device – ultimately resulted in no new launches. The HD-capable Chromecast with Google TV arrived back in September 2022, while the 4K version is even older, landing back in September 2020.

The mentions of those two different codes ('YTD' in this leak, and 'YTC' in the one before) could potentially suggest that two new Chromecasts are en route, but that seems unlikely. A hardware refresh of the 4K Chromecast is the one that most streamers are pining for, so let's hope this code discovery actually bears fruits this time.

What might a new Chromecast bring?

(Image credit: Google)

We still rate the Chromecast with Google TV, with 4K HDR support, as one of the best streaming devices around. But it isn't perfect and a few tweaks would certainly give make it a more modern streaming dongle.

One of the main complaints about the existing model is its limited 8GB of storage space, which can quickly fill up with apps and leave you unable to install any more. That's because only 4GB is actually available outside the OS itself, and this isn't much despite Google adding a "free up space" setting in its menu.

With the Google's 4K-capable Chromecast now well over three years old, it could also do with an updated processor and RAM boost to make the experience a bit snappier. One of our few criticisms in our Chromecast with Google TV review was that you sometimes "notice a bit of slowdown on the main screen" and that Google Assistant was a bit "hit-or-miss in terms of search results".

With Google Gemini seemingly being preferred over Assistant on Android these days, Google could potentially give its streaming dongle an AI boost. But right now, we'd settle for an upgrade to its processor, RAM and storage, alongside its existing ability to stream 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. If it can do all that for the same $49.99 / £59.99 / AU$99 price tag, it'd surely be a winner.

A potential launch window for a new Chromecast would be Google IO 2024, with that event most likely taking place in mid-May (last year, the date was May 10). But right now, that's just speculation – and we'll update you with any more concrete whispers about Google's long-awaited next Chromecast.