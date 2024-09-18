Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar price and images supposedly leak yet again – but this price is lower, mercifully

Yesterday we reported on an apparent Sonos soundbar leak that revealed the Sonos Arc Ultra and a fairly hefty price tag of $1,199. But it seems that that particular detail may be incorrect and the price is lower – at least, we hope so, because two new claimed leaks shed more light on the Arc Ultra and another new Sonos speaker, the Sonos Sub 4.

The news comes via Arsène Lupin on X, who has posted images and pricing for both products. Lupin says that the Sonos Arc Ultra will be $999, and that the Sonos Sub 4 will be $799. They've also reposted some interesting details of the speakers' specifications.

Arc Ultra ($999) https://t.co/z6sXvj2dAg pic.twitter.com/iuwG2vGXDvSeptember 17, 2024

Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4: rumoured specifications

Lupin posted a few weeks ago that Sonos has "begun preparations" for the two products' launches, and the shared images appear to be marketing photos. The speakers will be called the Sub 4 and the Arc Ultra, and the former will come in a choice of white or black with a matte finish and dual force-canceling woofers, as is the norm for Sonos subwoofers.

As per previous reports, the new Arc Ultra has "Sound Motion technology" which delivers "a balanced sound that surround you precisely from every direction". That's likely to be based on the HeartMotion technology Sonos acquired in 2022, enabling speakers to be made much smaller and more efficient without compromising on sound quality. That provides more flexibility with the number and/or layout of the drivers inside any speaker device, and it sounds like it's been used here to create a more immersive soundstage. It too will be available in white or black finishes.

The new posts look very similar to yesterday's leak, so it's unclear why the pricing is so different. It's possible that the previous web page leak was a marketing dummy that accidentally went public; it's possible it was a total fake (Sonos did not respond to our requests for comment). At $999, the Arc Ultra would be marginally more expensive than the current model, but at $1,199 it would be a major step up. Hopefully Lupin's price is the right one, and the Arc Ultra can take a place among our list of the best soundbars.

