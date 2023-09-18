Samsung The Frame art TVs will show more masterpieces from the Met Museum

We really like Samsung's The Frame TV, which becomes an electronic art gallery when you're not streaming shows or playing on your PS5. And now your potential art collection just got a whole lot bigger. Samsung has announced that it's adding a further 38 pieces to the Art Store on its The Frame TVs from New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The images include Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and Degas' "The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage". Owning either piece would be quite expensive – if you want to hang Sunflowers on your wall, it'll set you back around $40 million – but the versions for The Frame, and the rest of the Art Store collection, are yours for just $4.99 a month or $49.90 a year.

What new pieces have been added to the Samsung The Frame Art Store?

The 38 new images come from The Metropolitan Museum of Art and have been chosen from multiple sections including its American Wing, its Asian Art collection, its Egyptian Art collection, its Islamic and European Art collections and more. That means you have access not just to some of the world's most beautiful paintings, but also to artworks of other kinds – such as an Egyptian amulet from 1070-664BCE.

According to Samsung, the new pieces include: Edgar Degas’ “The Rehearsal of the Ballet Onstage” (circa 1874); Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” (1887); Paul Cézanne’s “Still Life with Apples and Pot of Primroses” (circa 1890); and Georges Seurat’s “Circus Sideshow” (“Parade du Cirque”) (1887-1888).

Samsung continues: owners of The Frame can also display ancient artifacts such as an Egyptian wedjat eye amulet2 (circa 1070-664 B.C.), and medieval treasures including “The Unicorn Rests in a Garden” (1495-1505), the famed French and South Netherlandish textile from the Unicorn Tapestries. Celebrated Japanese artworks such as Katsushika Hokusai’s “Under the Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa” (circa 1830-1832) as well as Utagawa Kuniyoshi’s “Concise Illustrated Biography of Monk Nichiren: Calming the Stormy Sea at Tsunoda in Exile to Sado Island” (1835-1836) are also available. Furthermore, the collection features historically significant American artworks like Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” (1851).

The new additions to the catalog bring the total number of available artworks to over 2,300, spanning centuries and continents to deliver an exceptional collection of art from all over the world and from every era – including contemporary art as well as old masters.

The Frame TV itself is unusual because it has a matt screen to help make these pictures look more natural when they're on-screen – most TVs have a glossy finish to make colors pop. The Frame TVs don't tend to appear in our list of the best TVs because they're slightly too expensive for the level of picture quality the provide. They're not mini-LED, like the Samsung QN90C, but they're priced kind of like they are, partly because they come with Samsung external One Connect box that hides all the cables away.

They've been wildly popular, which is a reminder that the screen isn't everything – there are other elements that make people decide this is the best 4K TV for them