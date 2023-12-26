LG OLED TVs in 2024: everything we know so far and what we want to see

The LG G3 TV is LG's brightest OLED TV ever – will that still be the case in 2024?

2023 was a good year for LG's OLED TVs, but it wasn't great. In our best OLED TVs guide, the LG A2, LG B3 and LG C3 all rank highly. But an LG TV isn't sat at the top spot. Instead, that title goes to the Samsung S90C, which also won TV of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023. Will LG take back its crown in 2024?

So far, 2024 is shaping up to be a bumper year for the TV maker. Ahead of CES 2024 (the annual tech show held every January in Las Vegas), the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has already awarded LG 12 Innovation Awards for its OLED TV category.

Although we don't know the official LG OLED TV line-up for 2024 yet, nor do we know what the specific awards were for, this points to some seriously exciting updates coming for LG's OLEDs in 2024.

But this doesn't mean that LG's 2024 line-up will be an OLED TV home run. There's mounting competition from all sides, especially from Samsung and its QD-OLED tech, which is why we will look at what we can expect from LG's OLEDs in 2024. As well as what the TV maker needs to do to stay ahead of advances from Samsung and other rivals that are already threatening LG's standing.

Added processing power

LG's OLED panels may already be pretty great, but now a next-gen chip from LG could usher in a serious jump in picture quality.

Although a TV's panel tech is incredibly important, so is processing power. We know two TVs that are similarly specific can deliver incredibly different results if one has a chip that's better than the other, and LG is reportedly working on its most advanced processor yet.

This new LG processor would follow in the footsteps of the Alpha 9 (pictured above). Mostly likely called the Alpha 10, it would be more powerful than the 9, bringing serious upgrades to what LG's OLEDs are capable of.

A report from FlatPanelsHD alleges that the new processor will feature a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to "significantly improve its 'on-device' performance" compared to existing AI-based chips. What this means is it'll do the kind of processing we've seen from the best phones, and the heavy lifting happens on the device, not remotely in a data center.

What does this mean for a viewer's experience? It's likely to look like significant image improvements, noise reduction and smart audio enhancements, delivering visible and audible improvements across the whole of LG's 2024 range.

An even more exciting bit of the report suggests that the upcoming Alpha 10 will also bring motion-based features to the TV, which means it knows where you are in a room and will reaction accordingly. Think more advanced gaming tools, gesture control and object-based audio positioning.

PC gaming upgrades

We've got very little information about what to expect from LG's 2024 OLED TV line-up. But some details have leaked and it's good news for gamers.

LG's next-gen OLED TVs are expected to get a gaming upgrade to match Samsung TVs . Although this hasn't been officially confirmed by LG, according to FlatpanelsHD, the AMD certification database has been updated to show that the LG C4 and LG G4 will support 144Hz VRR over HDMI. This is an upgrade over the 120Hz available in currently models.

This isn't relevant to anyone with a games console – that's because both the PS5 and Xbox Series X don't support 144Hz – but PC gamers who have a 4K graphics card can take advantage of the upgrade. The important thing about this specific gaming upgrade is that LG's TVs will now be brought up to the same standard as Samsung's TVs, many of which already support 144Hz refresh rates.

OLED but with more oomph

We've said it several times in 2023, but we truly believe the end for regular OLED TVs is nigh. OLED TVs were a game-changer when they were first introduced, bringing solid contrast, deep blacks and impressive responsiveness to TVs. But there are newer generations of TVs arriving now, which means standard OLED tech will no longer cut it.

It's still the TV tech of choice, but many manufacturers are combatting its biggest drawbacks – most notably relatively low peak brightness and glare – with newer and better OLED solutions. Just look at Samsung's QD-OLED TV tech, which was present in the superb Samsung S95B and now the newer Samsung S95C. Since these display came out, it’s been hard to shake the feeling that classic OLED TVs’ time might be up.

This doesn't mean standard OLED TVs don't have a future, but only in an adapted and evolved form. LG is already offering some of these updates, like its Micro Lens Array panel in the LG G3 OLED, which uses billions of microscopic lenses to focus the light of the OLED pixels to improve brightness. But the key here is that LG must continue to innovate in this space if it stands a chance of competing with Samsung's display tech.

Well, that or reduce the price. Right now OLED production is expensive and this shows in LG's pricing patterns over the past few years. In 2023, LG's lowest-cost 2023 OLEDs, the B3 series, are generally higher priced than 2022’s B2 series, with the 65-inch B3 model seeing a $400 increase over the 65-inch B2.

A new OLED material breakthrough we reported on earlier this year that's currently being researched at Pusan National University could mean cheaper OLED TVs, but it's still early days. Looking over the future TV landscape, it’s clear that OLED TVs will need to come down in price to remain competitive, though the opposite seems to be happening now.

The LG TV models coming next

Which LG TV models can we expect in 2024? Well, it makes sense that LG would bring out follow-up models to its LG C3 and LG G3 OLED TVs – two of the best-performing TVs of 2023. So the next-gen OLEDs are likely going to be the LG B4, LG C4 and LG G4.

What else can we expect from LG's OLED line-up? LG may also be refreshing its LG M3 OLED display in 2024 – although it has only recently been released in select regions. This is a wireless OLED TV that's capable of offloading its controls to a receiver box so you have a more minimal set-up.

We saw a demo of the LG M3 at CES 2023, but although we liked the picture quality and some elements of the design, we didn't rate the limited port availability options and messy looks at the rear of the display. It'll be interesting to see whether LG addresses any of these issues in 2024.

The best LG OLED TVs of 2023

Below are some of the top OLED displays from LG in 2023. It's highly likely we'll see newer versions of each of these models in 2024.

The LG B3 is an accomplished OLED TV. In several of our guides, we've called it one of the best gaming TVs, especially for those looking for an affordable 120Hz OLED TV option.

Thanks to excellent picture quality, smooth motion processing and an extremely useful Game Optimizer feature, the B3 is certainly a TV that gamers should consider if they want OLED gaming on a budget. It’s just a shame that it doesn’t come with HDMI 2.1 across all four HDMI ports, but many will be fine with that anyway.

Audio performance isn't hugely impressive, although that's expected at this price – you're definitely going to want a soundbar to go with it – but the picture quality is impressive with exceptional contrast, great HDR and punchy, vibrant colors.

Value-wise, LG's B-series TVs are among its more affordable models, offering a step up in specification from the even cheaper A series without massively increasing the price. Inevitably some compromises have been made to get the price down, so the B3 is less bright than the LG C3, let along the Samsung S90C or the mighty S95C. However, it offers a decent specification for a very good price – including an excellent set of HDMI 2.1 gaming features including 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), and more.

LG C3 The best LG OLED TV for size range Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches Resolution: 4K Panel type: OLED Smart TV: webOS HDR: HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision Today's Best Deals $1,046.99 at Crutchfield (48-inch) $1,196.99 at Buydig.com (48-inch) $1,291.25 at Amazon (42-inch) Reasons to buy + Improved smart TV platform + Excellent connectivity and features Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as more premium OLEDs - Currently higher-priced than LG C2

The LG C3 is our top pick if you're looking for an OLED TV that doesn't just offer a cutting-edge range of features, but it packs all of those features into TVs at more sizes than other OLEDs, from a small 42-inch to a large 83-inch option.

The newest LG C3 model is very slightly brighter than the previous LG C2 version, and also seems to handle contrast better in the processing – but more importantly is even more future-proofed and easy to use.

The smart TV software is excellent and makes it much easier to find what you actually want, while also putting key settings (that you choose) in a Quick Menu, so you can tweak what the TV's doing easily. It's fully equipped for next-gen gaming on all four HDMI ports, with 4K 120Hz, VRR and (this is rare) Dolby Vision gaming for Xbox.

And it throws in new features such as Quick Media Switching, so external devices can change frame rate or you can move between HDMI ports without the traditional TV feeling that the whole thing is about to fall over. And LG's new Wow Orchestra feature means the TV's speakers can work with compatible LG soundbar's speakers, instead of being replaced by them, for even better results – we tested it, and it's impressive.

If you want the absolute peak of smart TV features and you're looking for a smaller or larger size than what's on offer from rivals, then the C3 should be your pick.

LG OLED G3 The best choice for design Our expert review: Specifications Screen size: 55, 65, 77 and 83-inches Resolution: 4K Panel type: OLED Smart TV: webOS 23 HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb picture quality + Excellent brightness levels + Unbeaten gaming performance and features Reasons to avoid - Sound quality doesn't match picture - Optional stand costs extra - Not as good value as Samsung S95C

The LG OLED G3 is LG's brightest OLED TV ever, delivering elite pictures, excellent gaming performance and top features. It features in several of our best TV lists, including our best 85-inch TV guide – it's our top choice for best design.

But it's not just about looks. There's unbeaten gaming performance and features with this LG TV. Including 4K 120Hz support on all four 2.1 HDMI ports, Dolby Vision gaming at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM – as well-specced as it gets for games.

Image quality is fantastic. Although it doesn't have the same Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology found in its smaller sizes, the 83-inch G3 does still have the same panel as the G2, which improves brightness over some other OLED TVs, such as the LG C3. Couple this with a new generation of image processor and the G3 looks phenomenal. Vibrant colors and crisp textures work in harmony with deep blacks and dynamic contrast, making the picture of the G3 nothing short of sensational – at the top of what you can get from the world’s best TVs.

In terms of design, the G3 is a stunning TV. It has a sleek build without bezels that looks elegant, especially when mounted on a wall. But if you want to put it on a stand, a desktop stand is not included and will cost you extra.

The LG G3 is priced like a premium flagship TV although its price has dropped since its launch in March 2023. Although you'll find cheaper high-quality OLEDs, they sacrifice brightness or other features compared to the G3.

