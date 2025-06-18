LG and Samsung EOFY TV deals see up to AU$1,800 knocked off top-performing screens
QNED, OLED and even 8K Mini LED models have all been given tax-time discounts
The annual EOFY sales in Australia have been offering up some incredible bargains across headphones, gaming and home appliances. But what’s particularly interesting to me is the discounts on TVs.
Whether it’s a flagship model with performance you never thought possible, or a smaller, cost-friendly screen for a second room, TVs are usually an expensive investment, which is why EOFY is such a great time to snap up something new.
Two of the biggest TV manufacturers, LG and Samsung, are both hosting their own EOFY sales right now, and there’s up to AU$1,800 in savings on select models. I’ve picked out a few highlights below, but I encourage you to check out both the Samsung EOFY TV sale and the LG EOFY TV sale for the full selection of offers before the sales end on June 30.
Samsung EOFY TV deals
Save AU$500
There was a huge discount on the 65-inch model of the S95F earlier in the month, but now that's ended, this is the next best saving I could find. Note that this applies to the 55-inch model. Regardless of size, the S95F improves upon the excellent S95D by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology but also boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well.
Save AU$1,800
A step-down model from the S95F above, yet we said it still delivers much of the same performance as its sibling, but for a more affordable price in our Samsung S90F review. That's especially true in this 77-inch guise, which gets a huge saving at the Samsung store. Superb colours and contrast, an effective anti-glare coating and a gorgeous design make this a winning package.
Other sizes:
• 65-inch: AU$4,299 AU$2,999
• 48-inch: AU$2,499 AU$1,999
Save AU$600
We said this Samsung screen is the best for sports in our guide to the best TVs, owing to its insane brightness levels and excellent motion handling. It's great for movies too, of course, but if you enjoy watching daytime footy in bright rooms, this is the TV for you.
Save AU$1,000
If you want to jump aboard the 8K TV bandwagon, we can't think of many better options than this beauty. As we said in our Samsung QN900F review, this screen delivers spectacular picture and sound quality, it's fantastic for gaming, and it does plenty more to "sway the 8K cynics".
View the full selection of discounts in the Samsung EOFY TV sale and check out the latest Samsung coupon codes for more chances to save.
LG EOFY TV deals
Save AU$600
The B5 is LG's entry-level model, but don't think it's not a capable performer, as it's still an excellent screen. And, in this 48-inch guise, coupled with its wealth of gaming support, it makes for a fantastic addition to a smaller room or as a gaming TV.
Save AU$600
LG's QNED range uses Mini LED technology, and in 2025, it bestowed its brightness-boosting 'evo' technology on a couple of model ranges, including this QNED93. We've not reviewed it just yet, but I have seen it in person. Safe to say, it's exceptionally bright and delivers vibrant, punchy colours – a big improvement over QNED screens of old!
Save AU$400
This QNED TV doesn't get the 'evo' tech, but it does get a new processor to help it maintain greater control over colour reproduction. It's a cost-effective route into the world of LG, that's for sure.
Save AU$700
For something a little different, how about the StandbyME? This 27-inch screen is mounted on a stand, which you can wheel around your home. The screen itself can rotate, too, and it's a touchscreen. It's a versatile option that can be moved to the kitchen to follow a recipe and then to a bedroom for some late-night Netflix.
For more TV deals, including those from other brands, be sure to check out our round-up of the best TV deals in Australia.
