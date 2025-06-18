LG and Samsung EOFY TV deals see up to AU$1,800 knocked off top-performing screens

The annual EOFY sales in Australia have been offering up some incredible bargains across headphones, gaming and home appliances. But what’s particularly interesting to me is the discounts on TVs.

Whether it’s a flagship model with performance you never thought possible, or a smaller, cost-friendly screen for a second room, TVs are usually an expensive investment, which is why EOFY is such a great time to snap up something new.

Two of the biggest TV manufacturers, LG and Samsung, are both hosting their own EOFY sales right now, and there’s up to AU$1,800 in savings on select models. I’ve picked out a few highlights below, but I encourage you to check out both the Samsung EOFY TV sale and the LG EOFY TV sale for the full selection of offers before the sales end on June 30.

Samsung EOFY TV deals

Samsung S95F (55-inch): was AU$3,999 now AU$3,499 at Samsung AU Save AU$500 There was a huge discount on the 65-inch model of the S95F earlier in the month, but now that's ended, this is the next best saving I could find. Note that this applies to the 55-inch model. Regardless of size, the S95F improves upon the excellent S95D by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology but also boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well.

Samsung QN90F (65-inch): was AU$3,499 now AU$2,899 at Samsung AU Save AU$600 We said this Samsung screen is the best for sports in our guide to the best TVs, owing to its insane brightness levels and excellent motion handling. It's great for movies too, of course, but if you enjoy watching daytime footy in bright rooms, this is the TV for you.

View the full selection of discounts in the Samsung EOFY TV sale and check out the latest Samsung coupon codes for more chances to save.

LG EOFY TV deals

LG B5 OLED TV (65-inch): was AU$3,299 now AU$2,699 at LG Electronics US Save AU$600 The B5 is LG's entry-level model, but don't think it's not a capable performer, as it's still an excellent screen. And, in this 48-inch guise, coupled with its wealth of gaming support, it makes for a fantastic addition to a smaller room or as a gaming TV.

LG QNED93A (65-inch): was AU$2,799 now AU$2,199 at LG Electronics US Save AU$600 LG's QNED range uses Mini LED technology, and in 2025, it bestowed its brightness-boosting 'evo' technology on a couple of model ranges, including this QNED93. We've not reviewed it just yet, but I have seen it in person. Safe to say, it's exceptionally bright and delivers vibrant, punchy colours – a big improvement over QNED screens of old!

LG StandyME (27-inch): was AU$1,999 now AU$1,299 at LG Electronics US Save AU$700 For something a little different, how about the StandbyME? This 27-inch screen is mounted on a stand, which you can wheel around your home. The screen itself can rotate, too, and it's a touchscreen. It's a versatile option that can be moved to the kitchen to follow a recipe and then to a bedroom for some late-night Netflix.

For more TV deals, including those from other brands, be sure to check out our round-up of the best TV deals in Australia.