Black Friday has arrived early: LG's B4 OLED TV drops to a jaw-dropping price of $699.99

While November's Black Friday deals event is still weeks away, I spotted an unbelievable deal on LG's highly-rated B4 OLED TV. Best Buy has the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV on sale for $699.99 (originally $1,499.99) – a massive 53% discount and a new record-low price.



The 48-inch model dropped to $749.99 during Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale, and today's deal beats that offer by $50. It's an incredible price for a 2024 OLED display, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during the Black Friday shopping season.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Black Friday came early: LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

I've listed more of today's best pre-Black Friday TV deals below, which include record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

More of today's best TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,299.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a massive $1,000 discount. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a Black Friday record-breaking price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded the TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's massive price cut.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 2024 Crystal 4K TV will be a Black Friday best-seller, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model on sale for $649.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

