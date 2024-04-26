The TechRadar Sustainability Awards are coming soon – here's how to enter

Sustainability Week 2024 This article is part of a series of sustainability-themed articles we're running to observe Earth Day 2024 and promote more sustainable practices. Check out all of our Sustainability Week 2024 content.

At TechRadar, we live and breathe technology. We also recognize the heavy toll it takes on the environment – from production through to consumer use and eventual disposal. In 2022 alone, a staggering 62 billion kg of electronic waste was generated globally, according to Globalwaste.org , a Programme under the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, and only a fifth of this was documented as being collected and recycled. This is projected to increase to 82 billion kg by 2030.

Add on increased energy demands and the use of non-renewable resources, and the outlook for sustainability in consumer technology is pretty dire.

It doesn’t have to be, though. Technology has changed our lives for the better in countless ways and we hold the power to shape its future. Already, many companies are moving towards circularity, establishing more sustainable manufacturing processes and seeking alternative materials in order to lessen their environmental impact.

We’re proud to work alongside companies who are driving positive change and building much-needed solutions. As tech lovers, we want to help facilitate and encourage this transition, which is why we’re launching the first official TechRadar Sustainability Awards.

Sustainability Heroes

For us, this is something very new, but very important. Sustainability isn’t a trend; it’s a necessity. We’re doing everything we can to bring integrity to our process, ensuring we celebrate meaningful impact rather than greenwashing claims.

That’s where our exciting partnership with Seismic comes in. Seismic is an international team of experts on a mission to help businesses become increasingly impactful forces for good. They bring together sustainability strategists, Net Zero advisors, reporting specialists, B Corp experts and communications consultants to help businesses lead the shift. Seismic will support us in reviewing entries and judging the winners, bringing an extensive knowledge of impact across a range of disciplines and business models.

While we want to hit the ground running, we’ve decided to take an intentionally phased approach to our first few awards to make sure we get it right. In 2024, we’ll include five Sustainability Heroes awards alongside our annual TechRadar Choice Awards. The winners will be pre-qualified for our first annual TechRadar Sustainability Awards, launching in April 2025.

We’ll be evaluating entrants not only for sustainable product innovation, but also their approach to people and overall business operations. This includes considerations such as sustainability education, consumer behavior, circularity in product design and supply chain ethics. Winners will be able to purchase our new TechRadar sustainability logo for marketing purposes.

How to enter

The full entry form for this year's TechRadar Sustainability Awards will be launching in May, but you can express your interest here .

There are eight categories to choose from, which are detailed below as advised by Seismic, and you can nominate yourself for up to three categories.

Sustainability Awards categories

Embodied Carbon

Embodied carbon refers to the carbon emissions associated with the manufacturing, transportation and disposal of products and materials. These typically account for the largest part of a technology device’s carbon footprint. For example, research shows that over 80% of a laptop’s footprint arises from embodied carbon.

E-waste

The disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) is a major concern within the tech industry. Many electronic devices contain hazardous materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium, which can pollute soil and water if not properly disposed of. Recycling and responsible disposal of e-waste are essential to mitigate environmental impact. Understanding how companies are addressing the growing e-waste crisis is essential (for example, through building a closed-loop supply chain).

Designed for Disposal

The technology industry is characterized by rapid innovation and frequent product obsolescence. As newer and more advanced devices enter the market, older models are often discarded or replaced, contributing to greater e-waste and an increase in embodied carbon due to more frequent manufacturing cycles. This cycle of consumption exacerbates the environmental impact of the industry by driving up demand for new products and accelerating resource depletion. A focus on designing products for longevity, repairability and recyclability is crucial for reducing embodied carbon and promoting sustainability in the tech industry.

Digital Inclusion

Digital inclusion is a sustainability issue with social implications. While 95% of the global population has the theoretical potential to access the internet, almost half remain offline due to limited digital skills or financial constraints. Ensuring equitable access to technology and digital resources can help narrow the digital divide and empower marginalized communities while promoting sustainable development.

Raw Material Extraction

The production of technology devices requires extracting and processing various natural resources, including precious metals like gold, silver, platinum and tantalum. Mining for these metals has detrimental consequences for the environment and can lead to deforestation, pollution and habitat destruction. Moreover, “conflict minerals” – including tantalum, tungsten and gold – are essential components of circuit boards, batteries and other electronic parts. These are often sourced from regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over recent decades mines have been controlled by armed militia. This has led to severe human rights abuses and helped fund a devastating civil war in the country.

Energy Consumption

Recent reports suggest that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) accounted for 4-6% of all electricity consumption globally in 2020. Estimates suggest that user devices consume more energy than networks and data centers combined. This is forecast to increase over the next five to ten years. To address this issue it is important to understand what companies have done and are doing to address the energy efficiency of devices.

Tech for Good

This refers to the use of technology to address social, environmental and humanitarian challenges and to create positive impact in the world. It encompasses various initiatives, projects and innovations that leverage technology to improve people's lives, protect the planet and promote sustainability and equity.

Supply Chain Sustainability

There are two critical issues in ensuring technology supply chain sustainability that would be important to concentrate on. Firstly, Labour Standards and Fair Labour Practices: it is essential for companies to uphold fair labour practices, ensuring safe working conditions and fair wages throughout the supply chain. Secondly, Transparency and Traceability: providing transparency into the supply chain and ensuring traceability of materials are crucial to identify and address any ethical or environmental issues.

Watch out for the full launch of the TechRadar Sustainability Awards in May, and don't forgot to express your interest via the link here.