TechRadar now has a comments section – here’s how to join the conversation

Every tech enthusiast has opinions about the latest devices and services, whether a shiny new iPhone or an update to Netflix – and now you can tell us exactly what you think. That's because TechRadar now has a commenting section – and we can't wait to hear what you have to say.

The goal for our comment section is for it to become the best place to chat about the topics raised in the article. Excited about a rumor? Tell us so. Got a question about a new device? Ask us? Want to debate the merits of Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally X? Go for it!

We only ask that you keep it respectful. We all like a good debate from time to time, but we never want that to stray into argument for the sake of it, and there's nothing wrong with agreeing with someone. That said, if a debate does arise we hope that you'll all approach it in a spirit of openness and tolerance.

Whenever someone joins the comment section here at TechRadar they should find them welcoming and insightful. We want to build a community that you’re proud to recommend to others and we can only do that together.

So how do you get started?

Commenting on TechRadar is easy. Firstly, please read our community guidelines before commenting; these set out the baseline rules and expectations for commenting. After that, either click to sign in at the top-right of the page or below the article.

Once you’ve done this you can add your thoughts, and if your comment follows our guidelines it will be posted to the site.

In order to leave comments on TechRadar, all users must be registered and logged in to comment on stories, in accordance with our Terms of Use.

Please note that not all articles will have commenting available. If this is the case then do not try to discuss in other comment sections; they have been closed for a reason and may be a legal requirement.

Community guidelines

Our comment section is for thoughtful discussion of article topics. Together we’re developing a space where people share your passion and where you can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.

Important information

  • Comments can be edited or deleted up to 5 minutes after they are posted
  • All of your community settings can be accessed through the notification bell, which is present in the comment section as well as in the sticky header. In this tray you have the ability to:
    • See your comment history and any users you are following/ following you
    • Follow/unfollow users
    • Mute users
    • See where conversations are most active
    • Receive notifications when someone replies or likes your comment
    • Receive notifications when a user you follow posts comments
    • Receive notifications when there is new activity on a conversation you follow
    • Turn on email notifications so you will be notified via email when someone has responded to your comment

We’re looking forward to building our commenting community with you all. We’ll be actively working on the commenting system to make improvements and if you have any questions or feedback about the system, feel free to email us at Commentmoderation@futurenet.com!

