I tried Govee’s new AI-powered gaming pixel light, and I finally see a reason to bring generative AI into my home

(Image credit: Future) We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!

Govee has come out swinging at CES this year, launching a litany of exciting new products - including some of the industry’s first AI-powered smart pixel lights.

In addition to its new Mini Panel lights and the Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL, Govee also unveiled its new AI-powered Gaming Pixel Light, and I’m obsessed.

From real-time weather updates and time displays to AI-generated images, the Gaming Pixel Light brings all the retro fun of pixel lighting to the modern age, and it’ll even accompany its pixel art with 8-bit music for the ultimate retro experience.

By design, it leans heavily on the gamer aesthetic; the light slate is surrounded by a metallic frame that nods to gaming component design and will look right at home on one of the best gaming desks or next to the best consoles on a TV stand.

It also offers design parity with some of Govee’s other recently released products, including the Gaming Wall Light and the upcoming Gaming Light Bar Pro, which might be a little offputting for some. Still, it’s right up my alley as a gamer.

Using the Govee app, you can interact with the brand’s AI chatbot and give it prompts, which will be applied to the Gaming Pixel Light for a personalized lighting touch. Plus, you can layer up to ten images on your original prompt, allowing you to create your own customized masterpieces.

It works in both wall-mounted and tabletop modes, and through Govee’s DreamView technology, you can also synchronize it with your wider smart lighting ecosystem.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most exciting of all for me, however, was its Gaming Sync Box integration, which a Govee representative told me will allow for reactive displays that will respond to in-game events for up to 40 games at launch, and it’s easy to imagine that list will grow.

Govee had one of my all-time favorite video games hooked up to the Gaming Pixel Light: Mario Kart 8. As the karts whipped around the track at PG-13 speeds, the Pixel Light showed various in-game items like banana skins and red shells as the player collected them.

Is it gimmicky? Absolutely, but it’s the kind of joyful tech nonsense I’m all for integrating into my gamer set-up, and I’m fairly confident that I’m not alone in my tolerance for fun-first tech.

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light and Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL will be available in late Q2 2025, while the Govee Mini Panel Lights are currently available on the Govee website and Amazon, retailing for $99.99.