The powerful and versatile iPad Air is slashed to its cheapest price at Best Buy

Retailers are slashing the price of the current iPad Air following rumors that a new iPad model will be announced in March. One such store is Best Buy, which has dropped the iPad Air in various colors and storage sizes back down to a record-low price for a limited time.

A good value-for-money option that will excel as a creative workstation is this iPad Air (64GB) at Best Buy for $449.99 (was $599.99). Not only is that the biggest discount yet, but it also beats the previous best offer that was available over Black Friday by $50.

This fifth-generation iPad Air tablet comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support that offers a clear and vibrant image in all lighting conditions. It also features 12MP cameras and a powerful M1 chip to deliver fast performance for creative tasks, gaming, and more.

True, the storage is a little underwhelming at 64GB, but that's enough for your essential files and apps. There is a 256GB storage version available for $599.99 at Best Buy if you'd prefer to upgrade - again, another record-low price.

Today's best iPad Air deal at Best Buy

iPad Air (64GB): was $599 now $449 at Best Buy

You can get the iPad Air with 64GB of storage for a new record low price today at Best Buy. As we found in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside, you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance, making it a great tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

The big question is whether it's worth getting this iPad Air model that was originally released in 2022 or holding out until next month for the new iPads that are expected to be announced soon.

In my opinion, it shouldn't dissuade you from picking up this deal on the iPad Air, as it's still a powerful and capable modern tablet. This model will likely be discontinued soon after the new version launches, too, so there may not be many opportunities to get one before it sells out for good. And get a lot for your money following this discount, as the new version will almost certainly cost around $200 more.

If you want to wait for the new tech, then keep your eyes peeled for the new iPad announcements in March. We'll bring you all the latest news here at TechRadar. Be sure to follow our iPad deals hub as we'll be on the hunt for launch offers on this model, as well as Apple's full range of tablets.