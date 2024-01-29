A massively revamped iPad Pro and a new iPad Air could land in March

September is usually the biggest month of the year for Apple launches, as that’s when we see new iPhones, with the iPhone 16 being next to arrive. But this year March could be massive too, as Apple is reportedly set to launch multiple new iPads.

This is according to Mark Gurman (who has a great track record for Apple leaks) in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, in which he claims that we’ll see both the iPad Pro 2024 and the iPad Air 6 in March.

This is something he previously said back in December but now he’s getting more specific, claiming that these tablets will be out around the end of March, and that the iPad Pro 2024 is already “deep in production overseas.”

Bigger and better

As for what to expect from these tablets, Gurman reiterates a previous claim that the new iPad Pro will be this line’s biggest revamp ever. He doesn’t say what that means in this latest leak, but previously he’d claimed it will be the first iPad with an OLED screen, which will apparently be crisper and brighter than the current display, with more accurate colors.

Gurman also previously said it will be packing a powerful M3 chipset, that it will come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes (the latter being marginally larger than the iPad Pro 12.9 2022), and that it will support a revamped Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad. Code hidden in the iOS 17.4 beta meanwhile has pointed to this tablet having a landscape-oriented Face ID camera.

The iPad Air 6 could undergo some substantial changes too, with Gurman reiterating a previous claim that there will be a larger model this year, one which earlier leaks suggested will be 12.9 inches, up from 10.9 inches on the iPad Air (2022).

It has been a long time since we’ve seen any new iPad models, with none being launched in 2023, so that makes this influx of slates all the more exciting. Of course, this is just a rumor for now, so there’s no guarantee we will see new iPads in March, but they’re certainly due.

You might also like