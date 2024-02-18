One of the best budget tablets just got even cheaper for Presidents' Day

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A series has always been a solid and affordable option if you need a basic Android tablet that won't break the bank. These tablets also have more power than the seriously budget options that can barely keep up with video streaming and web browsing. And now there's a chance to save money on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus so you can pick up one for less in the Presidents' Day sales.

You can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus at Best Buy for $189.99 (was $219.99). This version is the base model with 64GB of storage, which is enough for dozens of apps as well as a good number of videos and photos. The tablet also sports a 10.9-inch screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, quad speakers, and a slim, light and durable design.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a good buy if you need a tablet for light everyday use. It's more than capable of web browsing, media streaming, checking emails and making video calls with ease. We'd tentatively say it's OK for playing some undemanding games, too, something that much cheaper options like the Amazon Fire Tab range might struggle to handle comfortably.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

This is the first discount we've seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since it launched at the end of last year. The price cut on this 64GB version drops it to under $200 which is reasonable if you need a straightforward tablet for general use such as web browsing and watching videos. You get a responsive 10.9-inch display, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio and a slick design all for a record-low price.

While we haven't tested it here at TechRadar, the spec suggests it's a good value tablet for the money - even more so at this new record-low price. Don't hang around and miss your opportunity to snap it up for an excellent price this early in the year, especially if you love to browse the web from your sofa or stream TV from the comfort of your bed.

If you want to compare it with all the other tablet deals that are available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below.