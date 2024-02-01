Watch India vs England: live stream Second Test cricket online, TV channels, schedule

England's Tom Hartley celebrates taking his fifth wicket of the innings in the First Test against India.

In India, this hotly anticipated Test match is being streamed for FREE on the JioCinema website and app. It's on TNT Sports in the UK and Willow TV in the US. Not in your country while the cricket's on? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock India vs England live streams from anywhere – keep reading for full instructions.

India vs England Second Test preview

The Test match after the miracle before. India and England head to Visakhapatnam – the hosts dejected, the tourists jubilant – with Rohit Sharma's men 1-0 down in this lip-smacking five-match series.

Once again Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's so-called 'Bazball' regime ripped up the rule book to inflict only the fourth Test loss on the Indians on home soil in 10 years. Debutant Tom Hartley was not supposed to outspin Ashwin, Jadeja and Patel. Ollie Pope was not supposed to score almost 200 on a turning track. Stokes was not supposed to contort his battle-worn body to affect an impossible run out. And yet...

And the news doesn't get any better for India. Arguably their best batter and bowler from that incredible Hyderabad opener won't make the Second Test, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja injured and joining Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami on the list of absentees. Washington Sundar and the uncapped Sourabh Kumar and Sarfaraz Khan have all been added to their squad.

England had their bubble slightly pricked with news that experienced spinner Jack Leach has been unable to recover in time for the Friday start. No matter... why not just throw another debutant into the deep end. This time it's 20-year-old Somerset offie Shoaib Bashir. And, at the other end of the scale, 41-year-old Jimmy Anderson replaces Mark Wood as the visitors' sole seamer.

If we learned anything from the madcap First Test it's that the remainder of the series is set to be utterly unmissable. So read on as we explain how to live stream India vs England and watch the Second Test online from wherever you are – including details of how to watch for free.

Watch India vs England for free in India

How to watch India vs England: live stream for free in India

Every minute of the India vs England Test series is being streamed in full and for free via JioCinema. So simply download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. In addition to web browsers and smartphones, JioCinema's coverage is available to stream on a range of devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, KaiOs and selected Smart TVs. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy! On TV, it will be shown on ViaCom18's Sports18 network in India.

Watch India vs England from outside your country

How to watch an India vs England live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas and try to start streaming the cricket via your usual broadcaster then you'll soon discover that you can't due location restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.

Use a VPN to stream India vs England live from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

How to use a VPN to watch India vs England cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's India server to watch JioCinema.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch India vs England in the UK

How to watch England vs India: live stream the Second Test in the UK

In the UK, England's Test series in India is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). Play starts at 4am GMT on each day of the Second Test. If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the cricket won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to 30 days of TNT Sports. The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch sport on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch India vs England in the US

How to watch an India vs England Test live stream in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the 2nd Test in the US, with play set to begin at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days starting Thursday, February 1. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible in the US via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices thanks to its Desi Binge Plus plan. Plans are usually $15 per month, but you can currently get your first month for just $10. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch India vs England in Australia

How to watch India vs England Second Test live stream in Australia

You can watch the India vs England 2nd Test on a combination of Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 505, moving around to accommodate other coverage. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox. Daily coverage of the 2nd Test will begin at 3pm AEDT.

Watch India vs England in New Zealand

How to watch an India vs England live stream in New Zealand