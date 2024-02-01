Watch India vs England: live stream Second Test cricket online, TV channels, schedule
Can India bounce back after shock defeat in Hyderabad?
Watch India vs England live stream
In India, this hotly anticipated Test match is being streamed for FREE on the JioCinema website and app. It's on TNT Sports in the UK and Willow TV in the US. Not in your country while the cricket's on? You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock India vs England live streams from anywhere – keep reading for full instructions.
|Dates: Friday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 6
|Start time: 4am GMT / 9.30 am IST / 3pm AEDT / 11pm ET (Thursday, February 1) / 8pm PT (Thursday, February 1)
|FREE live stream: JioCinema (IND)
|International streams: TNT Sports (UK) | Willow TV on Sling (US) | Fox/Kayo (AUS)
|Stream anywhere with ExpressVPN
India vs England Second Test preview
The Test match after the miracle before. India and England head to Visakhapatnam – the hosts dejected, the tourists jubilant – with Rohit Sharma's men 1-0 down in this lip-smacking five-match series.
Once again Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's so-called 'Bazball' regime ripped up the rule book to inflict only the fourth Test loss on the Indians on home soil in 10 years. Debutant Tom Hartley was not supposed to outspin Ashwin, Jadeja and Patel. Ollie Pope was not supposed to score almost 200 on a turning track. Stokes was not supposed to contort his battle-worn body to affect an impossible run out. And yet...
And the news doesn't get any better for India. Arguably their best batter and bowler from that incredible Hyderabad opener won't make the Second Test, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja injured and joining Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami on the list of absentees. Washington Sundar and the uncapped Sourabh Kumar and Sarfaraz Khan have all been added to their squad.
England had their bubble slightly pricked with news that experienced spinner Jack Leach has been unable to recover in time for the Friday start. No matter... why not just throw another debutant into the deep end. This time it's 20-year-old Somerset offie Shoaib Bashir. And, at the other end of the scale, 41-year-old Jimmy Anderson replaces Mark Wood as the visitors' sole seamer.
If we learned anything from the madcap First Test it's that the remainder of the series is set to be utterly unmissable. So read on as we explain how to live stream India vs England and watch the Second Test online from wherever you are – including details of how to watch for free.
Watch India vs England for free in India
How to watch India vs England: live stream for free in India
Every minute of the India vs England Test series is being streamed in full and for free via JioCinema.
So simply download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE.
In addition to web browsers and smartphones, JioCinema's coverage is available to stream on a range of devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV, KaiOs and selected Smart TVs.
Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!
On TV, it will be shown on ViaCom18's Sports18 network in India.
Watch India vs England from outside your country
How to watch an India vs England live stream from outside your country
Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas and try to start streaming the cricket via your usual broadcaster then you'll soon discover that you can't due location restrictions.
You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.
Use a VPN to stream India vs England live from anywhere:
ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. It's fast, secure, has loads of servers in 100+ countries and there's genuinely helpful 24/7 support available if you ever run into issues.
It also works on a wide variety of different streaming services and, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. Decide you don't want it after all? It has a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you.
How to use a VPN to watch India vs England cricket
You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:
1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's India server to watch JioCinema.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.
Watch India vs England in the UK
How to watch England vs India: live stream the Second Test in the UK
In the UK, England's Test series in India is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). Play starts at 4am GMT on each day of the Second Test.
If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the cricket won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99, and get access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
The Discovery+ app will let subscribers watch sport on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.
Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
Watch India vs England in the US
How to watch an India vs England Test live stream in the US
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the 2nd Test in the US, with play set to begin at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days starting Thursday, February 1.
Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible in the US via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices thanks to its Desi Binge Plus plan.
Plans are usually $15 per month, but you can currently get your first month for just $10. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.
Watch India vs England in Australia
How to watch India vs England Second Test live stream in Australia
You can watch the India vs England 2nd Test on a combination of Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 505, moving around to accommodate other coverage. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now.
Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month.
Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.
Daily coverage of the 2nd Test will begin at 3pm AEDT.
Watch India vs England in New Zealand
How to watch an India vs England live stream in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch India vs England in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport 2 from 5pm each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service.
If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.
Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews.
