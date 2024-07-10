England vs the West Indies live stream: how to watch Jimmy Anderson’s final Test match online

Watch England vs West Indies 1st Test live stream

After 20 years, the time has come for cricket fans to say goodbye to Jimmy Anderson. The legendary fast bowler will play his final match when he appears in England vs West Indies first Test at Lord’s. You can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock England vs West Indies live streams from anywhere.

While the focus will be on the King of Swing, Brendon McCullum is looking to the future with his selection. Bowler Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith are set to make their debuts. Spinner Shoaib Bashir will play in his first home test after taking 17 wickets in three matches during the tour of India.

The Windies are a relatively inexperienced side, so will be relying on the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite. The skipper did not have a great tour of Australia and will have to face Anderson with the new ball. The English players will be particularly wary of Jason Holder, who has given them all sorts of problems with both bat and ball over the years.

The West Indies have the better record when these sides face each other, winning 59 matches compared to England’s 51 victories. This match is about more than the result though as the Home of Cricket says goodbye to one of the game’s greats.

Let's hope the rain stays away long enough to get five good days of Test cricket. Read on as we explain how to live stream England vs West Indies 1st Test online from wherever you are – including details of how to watch for free.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the First Test in the US, with play set to begin at 6am ET / 3am PT across all five days (starting on the morning of Wednesday, July 10). Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through Sling TV (from $10 per month), or it can be added to your existing plan.

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries, but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN which changes your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to stream England vs West Indies first Test live from anywhere:

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

England vs West Indies is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

You can watch the England vs West Indies 1st Test on a combination of Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $35 a month. New customers get a 7-day free trial. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1 2024... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox. If you're an Aussie abroad, you can access the service using NordVPN.

