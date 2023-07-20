The Wheel of Time Season 2 looks like the epic fantasy we’ve been waiting for

While there's still no news of a release date for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power season 2 – the best estimate is currently 2024 – you don't have to wait a year for your next epic fantasy fix. The Wheel of Time season 2 will premier on Amazon's Prime Video this year, on September 1, and the latest trailer is enormously exciting.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, and it's based on Robert Jordan's epic book series The Great Hunt. Season two will take a lot of its story from the second novel in the series, but we're promised some elements from third novel The Dragon Reborn too.

What to expect from The Wheel of Time season two?

We are. According to Amazon, it's going to be pretty epic – and the trailer above confirms that. Here's the synopsis:

"The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand (Josha Stradowski) thought he destroyed the Dark One (Fares Fares), evil is not gone from the world. In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world."

It's quite the cast. In addition to series stalwarts Josha Stradowski and Fares Fares there are Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, and Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara.

As for the The Wheel of Time season 1, if you're new to the series then you should know that critics on Rotten Tomatoes are mostly positive. It's sitting at 81%, and a lot of the criticism is fairly typical of the genre – you're thrown into a world you don't know with a whole ton of information to absorb very quickly. But once it hits its stride it's superb. Without the baggage of all that exposition, the show takes flight to deliver some suitably epic thrills and could be one of the best Prime Video series yet.