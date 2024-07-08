Netflix movie of the day: Emma Stone puts on an A+ performance in Easy A

Netflix movie of the day Every day, we cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks, or our Prime Video movie of the day choices.

Easy A is one of the best Netflix movies and for good reason: the 2010 film made Oscar-winner Emma Stone a household name with her role of Olive Penderghast, a high school student whose well-meaning lie about losing her virginity soon becomes a full-fledged rumor that spirals out of control.

Although Easy A's vicious school scandal about Olive's virginity is a serious topic, the sharp wit and zingy satire is a refreshing twist to the teen comedy genre that also helps relay a powerful message about staying true to yourself no matter what anyone says, which is why we continue to recommend it as a top teen drama not to be missed.

Partly based on Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter, Easy A is arguably one of the best Netflix teen movies ever made with its truly iconic scenes and unique dialogue that are still remembered today. Oh, and we can't forget Stone's legendary shower performance of Natasha Bedingfield's Pocketful of Sunshine, which deserves another Oscar win for the Hollywood star on that scene alone.

Easy A stands out from the rest thanks to Stone's captivating performance and a stellar supporting cast (including Stanley Tucci and Lisa Kudrow) that makes the comedy so much more entertaining, which is why you'll definitely enjoy watching it on the best streaming service this week.

Emma Stone makes comedy look easy (A)

Easy A received critical acclaim following its release in 2010, earning an impressive 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But it was Stone's charming performance as sassy teen Olive that received a grade A from both critics and fans.

Robert Ebert guaranteed that Easy A would propel Stone to stardom as he wrote in his review: "Easy A offers an intriguing middle ground to the absolute of sexual abstinence: Don't sleep with anybody, but say you did. It's a funny, engaging comedy that takes the familiar but underrated Emma Stone and makes her, I believe, a star."

And he certainly was right as Stone was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the movie. Stone then went on to win the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance. Time Out also wrote: "Stone gives a terrific performance, her knowing drawl implying intellect and indifference with underlying warmth."

"For Emma Stone has been on the cusp for ages, her smoky voice, playful attitude and godsent comic timing marking her out in the likes of Superbad and Zombieland. And Olive is the perfect vehicle for her, affording her the opportunity to do a little bit of just about everything, including pieces to camera, a song-and-dance number and a transformation from plain Jane to sultry vixen that, for once, doesn’t seem forced," Empire added.

If you're wanting some easy entertainment this weekend, then Easy A is one to watch.