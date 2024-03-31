Everything new on Netflix in April 2024
A nice mix of classics and modern favorites
As every month, the best streaming services announce the titles arriving on their respective platforms and for Netflix, its April titles span a broad range of movies and shows of different genres – so expect a diverse month for streaming.
Netflix’s new drama-packed additions Baby Driver (2017), The Matrix (1999) and The Theory of Everything (2014) make for a quiet Saturday night in. On the other hand, its rom-com additions You’ve Got Mail (1998) and How to Be Single (2016) is Sunday easy-watching at its finest.
Whether you’re a sucker for a compelling drama or enjoy the simple viewings of a comedy, this month's new Netflix movies have you covered. But whatever you're into, if you take a closer look at the list below, you’re bound to come across a brand new show or movie to add to the top of your watchlist.
Everything coming to Netflix in April 2024
Arriving on April 1, 2024
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Magic Prank Show with Justin WIllman
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
Arriving on April 2, 2024
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Arriving on April 3, 2024
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Files of the Unexplained
Rodeio Rock
Arriving on April 4, 2024
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
Ripley
The Tearsmith
Arriving on April 5, 2024
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
Parasyte: The Grey
Scoop
Arriving on April 8, 2024
Spirit Rangers: Season 3
Arriving on April 9, 2024
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
Arriving on April 10, 2024
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
What Jennifer Did
Arriving on April 11, 2024
As the Crow Flies: Season 3
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night
Arriving on April 12, 2024
A Journey
Amar Singh Chamkila
Good Times
Love, Divided
Stolen
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
Arriving on April 15, 2024
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Arriving on April 16, 2024
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
Arriving on April 17, 2024
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6
Don't Hate the Player
The Grimm Variations
Our Living World
Arriving on April 18, 2024
Bros
The Upshaws: Part 5
Arriving on April 19, 2024
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
Arriving on April 21, 2024
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
Arriving on April 22, 2024
Ahead of the Curve - docu
CoComelon Lane: Season 2
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
Arriving on April 23, 2024
Brigands: The Quest for Gold
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
Arriving on April 24, 2024
Deliver Me
Don't Hate the Player
King Richard
TLC Forever
Arriving on April 25, 2024
City Hunter
Dead Boy Detectives
Arriving on April 26, 2024
The Asunta Case
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Arriving on April 29, 2024
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish
Arriving on April 30, 2024
Fiasco
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
You mihght also like
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.