Everything new on Netflix in April 2024

As every month, the best streaming services announce the titles arriving on their respective platforms and for Netflix, its April titles span a broad range of movies and shows of different genres – so expect a diverse month for streaming.

Netflix’s new drama-packed additions Baby Driver (2017), The Matrix (1999) and The Theory of Everything (2014) make for a quiet Saturday night in. On the other hand, its rom-com additions You’ve Got Mail (1998) and How to Be Single (2016) is Sunday easy-watching at its finest.

Whether you’re a sucker for a compelling drama or enjoy the simple viewings of a comedy, this month's new Netflix movies have you covered. But whatever you're into, if you take a closer look at the list below, you’re bound to come across a brand new show or movie to add to the top of your watchlist.

Everything coming to Netflix in April 2024

Arriving on April 1, 2024

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Magic Prank Show with Justin WIllman

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail



Arriving on April 2, 2024

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

Space Jam: A New Legacy



Arriving on April 3, 2024

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Files of the Unexplained

Rodeio Rock



Arriving on April 4, 2024

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Ripley

The Tearsmith



Arriving on April 5, 2024

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Parasyte: The Grey

Scoop



Arriving on April 8, 2024

Spirit Rangers: Season 3



Arriving on April 9, 2024

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good



Arriving on April 10, 2024

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect

The Hijacking of Flight 601

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

What Jennifer Did



Arriving on April 11, 2024

As the Crow Flies: Season 3

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night



Arriving on April 12, 2024

A Journey

Amar Singh Chamkila

Good Times

Love, Divided

Stolen

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp



Arriving on April 15, 2024

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel



Arriving on April 16, 2024

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer



Arriving on April 17, 2024

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6

Don't Hate the Player

The Grimm Variations

Our Living World



Arriving on April 18, 2024

Bros

The Upshaws: Part 5



Arriving on April 19, 2024

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

Arriving on April 21, 2024

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know



Arriving on April 22, 2024

Ahead of the Curve - docu

CoComelon Lane: Season 2

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen



Arriving on April 23, 2024

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?



Arriving on April 24, 2024

Deliver Me

Don't Hate the Player

King Richard

TLC Forever



Arriving on April 25, 2024

City Hunter

Dead Boy Detectives



Arriving on April 26, 2024

The Asunta Case

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut



Arriving on April 29, 2024

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish



Arriving on April 30, 2024

Fiasco

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?