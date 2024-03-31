Everything new on Netflix in April 2024

By Rowan Davies
published

A nice mix of classics and modern favorites

A still from the movie The Theory of Everything
As every month, the best streaming services announce the titles arriving on their respective platforms and for Netflix, its April titles span a broad range of movies and shows of different genres – so expect a diverse month for streaming. 

Netflix’s new drama-packed additions Baby Driver (2017), The Matrix (1999) and The Theory of Everything (2014) make for a quiet Saturday night in. On the other hand, its rom-com additions You’ve Got Mail (1998) and How to Be Single (2016) is Sunday easy-watching at its finest.

Whether you’re a sucker for a compelling drama or enjoy the simple viewings of a comedy, this month's new Netflix movies have you covered. But whatever you're into, if you take a closer look at the list below, you’re bound to come across a brand new show or movie to add to the top of your watchlist.

Everything coming to Netflix in April 2024

Arriving on April 1, 2024 

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Magic Prank Show with Justin WIllman 

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

Arriving on April 2, 2024 

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed 

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Arriving on April 3, 2024

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer 

Files of the Unexplained 

Rodeio Rock

Arriving on April 4, 2024 

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks 

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Ripley 

The Tearsmith

Arriving on April 5, 2024 

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Parasyte: The Grey 

Scoop

Arriving on April 8, 2024 

Spirit Rangers: Season 3

Arriving on April 9, 2024 

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

Arriving on April 10, 2024 

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect 

The Hijacking of Flight 601 

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment 

What Jennifer Did

Arriving on April 11, 2024 

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night

Arriving on April 12, 2024 

A Journey 

Amar Singh Chamkila

Good Times 

Love, Divided 

Stolen 

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Arriving on April 15, 2024 

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

Arriving on April 16, 2024 

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer

Arriving on April 17, 2024 

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6 

Don't Hate the Player 

The Grimm Variations 

Our Living World

Arriving on April 18, 2024 

Bros 

The Upshaws: Part 5

Arriving on April 19, 2024 

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver 

Arriving on April 21, 2024 

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

Arriving on April 22, 2024 

Ahead of the Curve - docu 

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen

Arriving on April 23, 2024 

Brigands: The Quest for Gold 

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?

Arriving on April 24, 2024 

Deliver Me 

Don't Hate the Player 

King Richard

TLC Forever

Arriving on April 25, 2024 

City Hunter 

Dead Boy Detectives

Arriving on April 26, 2024 

The Asunta Case 

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Arriving on April 29, 2024 

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish

Arriving on April 30, 2024 

Fiasco 

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? 

