More YouTubers are getting their own TV shows – here are 3 with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes
From content creators to streaming stars
As the world of streaming evolves, content creators on YouTube are increasingly starting to land their own show on one of the best streaming services.
Following the success of MrBeast's "biggest reality competition series", the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Peacock are stepping up their efforts to sign hugely popular YouTubers, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The publication reveals that the latest YouTuber to potentially be signing a streaming deal is the sports channel Dude Perfect and former NASA engineer Mark Rober with Netflix. Meanwhile, Disney+ is also reportedly searching for a family-friendly creator, while Peacock is planning to debut four comedy series by content creators on YouTube.
With YouTuber-fronted shows on the rise, here are three with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes that are worth watching.
Beast Games
- RT score: 88% (audience)
- Age rating: TV-PG
- Length: ~52 minute episodes
- Creators: Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner, and Mack Hopkins
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
MrBeast (whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson) is the most followed creator in the world with 500 million followers across social media. MrBeast is known for hosting extreme challenges and donating large amounts of money to charitable organizations, with these videos attracting 374 million subscribers to his main YouTube channel.
Now, his huge popularity has seen him launch the reality competition series Beast Games where 1,000 contestants compete in a number of challenges to win a five million dollar cash prize, the largest amount in TV history. Beast Games is an entertaining spectacle with unique games designed to test physical, mental and social skills.
Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- RT score: 88%
- Age rating: N/A
- Length: ~33 minute episodes
- Creator: Demi Doyle
- Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)
Molly-Mae: Behind It All is a docuseries that reveals a different side to Britain's biggest influencer, Molly-Mae Hague. The social media star takes us behind the scenes of her life after her break-up with Tommy Fury as she juggles motherhood and the launch of her fashion brand Maebe. The docuseries offers a raw and real look into Molly-Mae's journey, showcasing her strength despite being under intense public scrutiny.
Oddballs
- RT score: 75% (audience)
- Age rating: TV-Y7
- Length: ~19 minute episodes
- Creators: James Rallison (TheOdd1sOut) and Ethan Banville
- Where to watch: Netflix (globally)
This animated comedy series is based on the popular TheOdd1sOut YouTube channel, which has over 20 million subscribers. Created by James Rallison aka TheOdd1sOut, the Netflix show brings to life his bubble-shaped character, who is also called James.
Oddballs takes place in the fictional town of Dirt, Arizona and follows James as he goes on quirky adventures with his two best friends: talking crocodile Max and a time traveling girl named Echo. A fun and well-animated show that's enjoyable for adults and kids alike.
