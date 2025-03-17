5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 17)

Features
By published

Catch The Hurt Locker, Snowden, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and more

This is Spinal Tap
You can stream This is Spinal Tap for free this week. (Image credit: Embassy)

With awards season now firmly in the rear-view mirror and must-see new movies few and far between (Mickey 17 notwithstanding), there’s never been a better time to check out the best free streaming services, which are constantly being updated with old and new classics.

Below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week – from Oscar-winning war movies to beloved high school dramas.

This is Spinal Tap (Pluto TV) – leaving soon

This is Spinal Tap (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube This is Spinal Tap (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: March 1984
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
Length: 82 minutes
Director: Rob Reiner
Main cast: Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner

You’ve seen the news: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is heading to theaters in September, so if you’re not familiar with Rob Reiner’s beloved 1984 music mockumentary – which is streaming for free on Pluto TV – now is as good a time as any to right that wrong.

Starring Reiner himself alongside Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer, This is Spinal Tap follows a documentary filmmaker (Reiner) on the road with a fictional British heavy metal rock band as they embark on their American comeback tour. A hilarious satire of 80s rock stars and the documentary format itself, the film is a must-watch for fans of both British and American comedy.

The Hurt Locker (Tubi)

The Hurt Locker (2008) Official Trailer - Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Movie HD - YouTube The Hurt Locker (2008) Official Trailer - Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: June 2009
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
Length: 131 minutes
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Main cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce

Kathryn Bigelow's searing bomb-disposal thriller, The Hurt Locker, often does the rounds on the best streaming services, but it’s currently streaming for free on Tubi.

This Best Picture-winning 2008 drama follows a group of Explosive Ordnance Disposal soldiers who, while fighting in the Iraq war, find themselves feeling the pinch of intense psychological stress. The Hurt Locker was recently selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" – yes, it's really that good – and is as pulse-pounding as thrillers come.

Snowden (Pluto TV, Plex)

Snowden | Official Trailer [HD] | Open Road Films - YouTube Snowden | Official Trailer [HD] | Open Road Films - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: September 2016
Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%
Length: 134 minutes
Director: Oliver Stone
Main cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto

2016’s Snowden is far from Oliver Stone’s best movie (see Platoon for that accolade) but it’s certainly worth a watch for fans of the director’s more popular paranoia thrillers of the 90s.

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role, Snowden centers on whistleblower Edward Snowden's decision to leak classified NSA documents to the press after he discovers that the organization is illegally spying on ordinary US citizens. Think of this one as All the President’s Men for the Internet Age, without the critical acclaim.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Pluto TV)

FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: June 1986
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%
Length: 103 minutes
Director: John Hughes
Main cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones

You’ve likely already seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but if you haven’t (or simply fancy a rewatch), John Hugh’s beloved high school drama is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

As its title suggests, the film follows charismatic high school student Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) as he – you guessed it! – fakes sickness to take the day off school. With his best friend (and his best friend’s girlfriend) in tow, the trio roams around Chicago dining at fancy restaurants, attending baseball games, and joyriding in a red Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. Suffice it to say, that all makes for a pretty great day.

I, Tonya (Tubi)

I, Tonya Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube I, Tonya Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube
Watch On

Release date: December 2017
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
Length: 119 minutes
Director: Craig Gillespie
Main cast: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson

Margot Robbie earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in 2017’s I, Tonya, and the film – which is now streaming for free on Tubi – remains one of the Australian star’s best.

Based on "contradictory" and "totally true" interviews with its lead characters, Craig Gillespie’s biographical drama chronicles the life and career of American figure skater Tonya Harding, who, in 1994, famously assaulted her sporting rival Nancy Kerrigan. The film undoubtedly belongs to Robbie, but I, Tonya also sees Allison Janney turn in an Oscar-winning performance as Harding’s abusive mother.

You might also like

Axel Metz
Axel Metz
Phones Editor

Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.  Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A boy sits in a chair with a teddy bear looking over his shoulder
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (January 27)
Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 10)
Best Netflix movies: Easy A
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (February 10)
Layer Cake poster
5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (February 24)
Amanda Seyfried looks at Justin Timberlake while wearing formal attire
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (February 3)
Dustin Hoffman wears sunglasses while lying beside a pool
5 of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week (January 20)
Latest in Streaming
This is Spinal Tap
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 17)
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon
Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
A screenshot from the movie Sea Fever on Prime Video
5 Irish horror movies and shows I recommend streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this St Patrick's Day
The Righteous Gemstones
Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Some of the Avengers standing in a room without their costumes on in Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Endgame movie
'It's a new beginning': Avengers 5 and 6 directors tease what Marvel fans can expect from Doomsday and Secret Wars' plot – and how they will set up the MCU's future
Percy walks into a forest camp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians&#039; Disney Plus series
Disney+ renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season 3, unleashing an epic new odyssey based on the The Titan's Curse
Latest in Features
This is Spinal Tap
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 17)
A screenshot from the movie Sea Fever on Prime Video
5 Irish horror movies and shows I recommend streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this St Patrick's Day
The Righteous Gemstones
Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Disappointed by The Electric State? Here's 4 reasons you should watch Tales From the Loop on Prime Video
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Cover your tracks: the risk of sending unencrypted files
Close up of PS5 DualSense controller leaning on a PS5
5 reasons your PS5 needs a VPN
More about streaming
The Righteous Gemstones

Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Sakata in Demon City holds a large cleaver-like weapon

Demon City on Netflix is Japan's answer to John Wick with a dash of Oldboy, and it rocks
Apple Watch Ultra 2 settings

I've been using an Apple Watch for 10 years – here are three common mistakes even I've made
See more latest
Most Popular
The Righteous Gemstones
Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
A screenshot from the movie Sea Fever on Prime Video
5 Irish horror movies and shows I recommend streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this St Patrick's Day
Nvidia Frame Generation vs native performance
What is Frame Generation? The GPU technology explained in 2025?
Flightradar24
This flight app blew my mind and I’ll never underestimate the role of an air traffic controller ever again
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Cover your tracks: the risk of sending unencrypted files
Anora sitting on Ivan&#039;s lap in a casino in her self-titled film, one of the best new Hulu movies in March 2025
5 new Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes I think you should stream in March
Nissan EvolvAD Autonomous Drive on the road
I’ve tried Nissan’s latest advanced driverless technology – and it handles 60mph on rural roads better than most humans
AMD EXPO
What is AMD EXPO? The RAM technology explained in 2025
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
I’m a Garmin expert: here are 5 things I change on every Garmin watch straight away
Disappointed by The Electric State? Here's 4 reasons you should watch Tales From the Loop on Prime Video