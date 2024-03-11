These 4 magical family movies leave Max on March 31 – catch them before they go!

Max has a great list of movies suitable for family viewing, but there’s not a lot of time left before some of its family favorites are removed from one of the best streaming services in March 2024.

We have two animated features and two live actions listed below that are definitely ones you don’t want to miss – including a Henry Selick animated masterpiece, a classic movie-musical, and a playfully comedic take on a biblical story.

Most of the titles are set to be removed on March 31 giving you a little extra time to squeeze them into your family movie nights, and if you’re wondering what other movies and shows are due to leave Max be sure to read our full list of what’s leaving Max in March 2024.

Coraline (2009)

Director: Henry Selick

Runtime: 100 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving streaming on: 31 March

From the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1994), Henry Selick’s Coraline is a modern classic animation that was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. After reluctantly moving into a new house with her parents, Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a hidden passageway that takes her to an alternative universe that mirrors her life, including her ‘other’ parents who have buttons for eyes. At first, she is enthralled by the paradise of the other world but that soon fades when she realizes it’s a trap to keep her there forever. Its cast features an ensemble of familiar actors, with many pulling double duty as fascinatingly similar-yet-different versions of themselves.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Directors: Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Runtime: 95 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Another ensemble cast, featuring Chris Pratt, Morgan Freeman, Will Ferrell, and Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett just to name a few. The Lego Movie centers around Emmett (Pratt), a run-of-the-mill Lego figure who is wrongly chosen to be the key to saving the world. He’s sent away with the help of friends on a journey to stop Lord Business (Ferrell) and his evil plans to reign supreme over the Lego world and its figurines. At the time of its release, The Lego Movie made a strong impression on viewers with the incredibly catchy song Everything Is Awesome, even grabbing the attention of the Oscars with its Best Original Song nomination.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Director: Mel Stuart

Runtime: 100 minutes

Age rating: G

Leaving streaming on: March 31

One of my personal favorites from my childhood, Gene Wilder’s performance as Willy Wonka in the first movie adaptation of the Roald Dahl book is truly magical. Five lucky children, including the financially poor Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), are invited to take a tour around a famous chocolate factory that has been closed from the public for years. Along the way, Charlie bears witness to the other children’s ignorant and spoiled behavior, who all share the dream of receiving Wonka’s grand prize at the end of the tour. This timeless childhood classic has been passed through the generations and is still a favorite today, however the doors of the glass elevator will soon close as it departs from Max.

Evan Almighty (2007)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Runtime: 96 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving streaming on: March 31

If you're looking for a broader family movie, then look no further than Evan Almighty. In this retelling of the story of Noah and the Ark, funny man Steve Carell plays Evan, who’s elected into Congress and moves his family to northern Virginia after his big win. When he agrees to co-sponsor a national park development project, God (Morgan Freeman) pays him a little visit, ordering Evan to build an ark. Shortly after this command, animals, materials, and random staff appear at Evan’s house, as he's left with no choice but to complete God’s request before a great flood hits.