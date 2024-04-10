HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff series is ‘off the table’ says Kit Harrington

There's bad news for Jon Snow fans. The Game of Thrones spinoff series that would bring more tales of the much-loved character is now "off the table", Kit Harington recently revealed in an interview. ScreenRant.

The show would have taken place after the events of Game of Thrones, in which Snow rode into the Haunted Forest to begin a new life. While it wasn't confirmed, there were suggestions that other familiar faces such as Arya Stark and Sansa Stark would also appear.

However, despite two Emmy nominations for Harington in his role as Snow and a huge fanbase for all things Thrones, it appears the show is now "off the table", Kit Harington recently revealed.

Why the Jon Snow show is a no-go for HBO

Speaking to Screen Rant, Harington explained that the show wasn't happening because "we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf." While Harington is hopeful that the project may be resurrected in the future, it's no longer in active development.

It's a shame, but there are still plenty of Game of Thrones shows that will be happening and coming to Max. One of the projects that its furtherest along in development is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will roar onto your TV in 2025. Other potential spinoffs that George RR Martin has revealed include "animated projects set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire".

As we reported at the time of Martin's announcements, animation vastly improves the odds of shows being made because epics like Game of Thrones are astonishingly expensive to make as live-action series – something that was no doubt in HBO's mind when considering development.

You might also like