It's official: the next Game of Thrones spin-off is coming in late 2025

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the next spin-off series from Game of Thrones, is coming and it may be in winter: according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the show is scheduled for a launch in late 2025 (via IGN).

Zaslav didn't commit to an actual launch date, and Warners may not have committed to that title either: the show has also been reportedly considering the titles 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' or 'The Hedge Knight'. However, it does seem like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the current favorite (and rightly so, in our opinion).

As Zaslav told investors during this week's earnings call, "George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max."

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg books, the story will center around Ser Duncan The Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen in events that take place 100 years before Game of Thrones. As the official synopsis explains, "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

It's part of a veritable Westeros cinematic universe that also includes this year's House of the Dragon season 2, which is also a prequel, and some as yet unconfirmed animated shows too: as Martin wrote on his blog over new year, HBO and Martin have been discussing a number of animated projects including Nine Voyages, which was initially intended to be a live-action show. While both House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are both live action, the other shows need to be animated partly because animation is great, and partly because it's also potentially cheaper than making epic fantasy shows with CGI and sets.

As Martin put it, "Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live-action version [of Nine Voyages] prohibitively expensive… there's a whole world out there, and we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation."

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is still over a year away, excitement is building for House of the Dragon season 2. We're expecting that to arrive in mid-2024, most likely August, with eight episodes compared to the 10 of the first season. You can see the teaser trailer below.