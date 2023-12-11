​​9 new movies on Max in December 2023 with Fresh Rotten Tomatoes ratings

Max is no stranger to changing up its library of movies. While the streaming platform already boasts an impressive amount of genre-spanning titles, there’s always room for more. Plus, as one of the world’s best streaming services, it’s important to stay fresh by adding exciting new movies to the roster.

For the holiday season then, Max has some excellent new additions. They’re not particularly festive entries, but they’re certainly titles worthy of watching during the winter months. These have all been rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning they've had overwhelmingly positive responses from critics.

If nine new movies for December isn’t quite cutting it, there’s always our best Max movies with a whopping 36 titles to work through. For now, we'll delve into the newest titles below, which should offer little something for everyone from spy thrillers to dystopian action to the most excellent adventure.

Goldfinger (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Runtime: 110 mins

Director: Guy Hamilton

Age rating: PG

Taking pride of place atop our Sean Connery James Bond movie rankings, Goldfinger joins Max’s library of 007 greatness to represent one of two Connery masterpieces. Rotten Tomatoes is keen to agree with us with a phenomenal 99% rating, missing out on the 100% club by just a touch.

Goldfinger is the epitome of Bond; villains, gadgets, Bond girl, impressive wheels (ahem, the iconic Aston Martin DB5), an excellent score and, of course, Sean Connery as the elusive MI6 agent. Gold smuggling and sinister plans to contaminate the United States Bullion depository at Fort Knox paves the way for some of 007’s finest work and well-timed humor. It didn’t earn the honor of being the fastest grossing movie ever made at the time without good reason.

From Russia with Love (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 106 mins

Runtime: 115 mins

Director: Terence Young

Age rating: PG

Following closely behind with a RT rating just 2% lower is another of Sean Connery’s exceptional 007 appearances, From Russia with Love. Luckily enough, they’re our top two ranked movies for Connery and the only two available on Max from December.

From Russia with Love marks the beginnings of S.P.E.C.T.R.E, a twisted web of a crime syndicate picked up and unravelled some 52 years later with Daniel Craig’s entry as 007. This is where it all began, as an assassination plot involving a Russian beauty and a Soviet encryption device drags Bond into more trouble. Ever the compelling plot, From Russia with Love sees the legendary spy once again fall into a carefully laid trap and embark on a mission to escape it.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Runtime: 120 mins

Director: George Miller

Age rating: R

With the prequel, Furiosa, coming in 2024, it’s a great time for Max to welcome Mad Max: Fury Road to its extensive movie collection. Director George Miller breathed new life into the Mad Max franchise three decades after its last entry, appointing Tom Hardy into the titular role of this crazed apocalyptic, steampunk, adrenaline-filled race across the desert.

Then there’s Charlize Theron as Furiosa, seeking safe passage for female prisoners who have escaped the clutches of cult leader Immortan Joe and his army. In this mesmerizing piece of cinema, Max and Furiosa’s paths align in a lengthy road battle fighting to regain balance for the downtrodden and controlled citizens. Mad Max: Fury Road depicts intense fights and non-stop action with just enough pauses to catch your breath.

The Souvenir (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Runtime: 120 mins

Director: Joanna Hogg

Age rating: R

2019’s The Souvenir from British director Joanna Hogg finds itself ranked on Rotten Tomatoes at an impressive 89%, despite a 36% audience score. In just over two hours of viewing time, the story of film student, Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton), unfolds as she finds herself swept up in a romantic relationship with a charismatic man.

It quickly becomes increasingly complicated for Julie though as her boyfriend proves to be a disappointing blend of unreliable, volatile, and emotionally unstable with drug addiction controlling his life. This, in turn, begins to deeply affect Julie’s life and work. The Souvenir offers an intense look at how intimate relationships can become incredibly complex.

The Pink Panther (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Runtime: 115 mins

Director: Blake Edwards

Age rating: Not rated

Next up, an iconic title from 1963. Known for its theme tune and pastel-colored cartoon cat, The Pink Panther plays out the clumsy-but-fun pursuit of a detective seeking to capture a notorious jewel thief who's after a diamond – the movie's namesake. It’s where it all began for Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers), despite not holding the leading man role, making an impressive debut and ultimately leading to many movies after it.

There’s laughs, wonderful costumes, and a whole lot of mystery in The Pink Panther. Most importantly, it’s important not to confuse 1963’s 89% RT hit with the 2006 reboot that falls short with only 21%. With such an impressive score, this caper-filled flick is worth a watch on Max.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Runtime: 135 mins

Director: John McTiernan

Age rating: PG

The Hunt for Red October is a submarine spy thriller that will have you holding your breath. While you may have thought two Bond movies was where we’d be leaving Sean Connery, you’d be wrong as he’s back as one of the big stars in this next title. Big names run alongside Connery too with Alec Baldwin, Sam Neill, James Earl Jones, and Tim Curry all unravelling the tale of a Soviet Union submarine heading for the US in a new undetectable sub, under the command of a mysterious captain who seems to be lying to his own crew.

As the captain’s motive remains hidden, Jack Ryan has to figure out if he's dangerous or actually doing the USA a favor. It’s the first ever movie in the Jack Ryan franchise, with Alec Baldwin taking on the role of the CIA analyst who you may more recently know as John Krasinski in the Amazon Original thriller, which ran for four epic seasons.

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Runtime: 92 mins

Director: Richard Eyre

Age rating: R

Based on the novel of the same name by Zoë Heller, Notes on a Scandal sees Barbara (Judi Dench), a history teacher, discover that her married and younger teacher colleague, Sheba (Cate Blanchett) is having an illicit affair with an underage student.

It may seem immediately obvious where the scandal lies in this title, but over 92 minutes, the tale completely unravels as the leading ladies reveal their true, unsuspected, selves. With twisted obsessions at the forefront, Notes on a Scandal shows that it’s hard to trust who you think you know and what they’re capable of.

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Runtime: 86 mins

Director: Oren Peli

Age rating: R

Paranormal Activity was a reminder of how simple, low-budget concepts can outshine the greatest thrillers backed by big money. 2007’s debut spawned a franchise now containing six other movies, but it’s the first entry that is making its way to Max in December.

A young couple find themselves the target of an evil presence in their new home as strange occurrences begin to happen at night, captured on the home camera system. The haunting unfolds in just under an hour and a half, but you’ll be on the edge of your seat for every single minute.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Runtime: 90 mins

Director: Stephen Herek

Age rating: PG

Most excellent news for our final entry as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure joins Max. Its arrival on the streaming platform wasn’t by phone box, but time travelling to the extreme is waiting for you when you watch this 1989 movie. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) meet a man from the future who helps them out with making the best school history report using actual historical figures, because if they don't nail it, it'll break all of history.

It's filled with laughs, memorable quotes, and delightful weirdness. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure kicked the franchise that thrived after it. Party on, dudes.