4 awesome A24 movies coming to Max in May 2024

Another wave of fresh titles arrives on Max in May 2024, and this month it includes several new arrivals from production company A24 that are clear stand-outs.

A24's movies are always a great option for movie nights, and depending on what you're looking to watch, the company has something for everyone. But our four picks this month land on the darker side of its catalog, including a psychological thriller from Yorgos Lanthimos, two Willem Dafoe pictures, and a true story sports tragedy.

We have a few A24 dramas featured in our picks of best Max movies, so these four movies are definitely in for a chance of making it to our list.

The Florida Project (2017)

Director: Sean Baker

Runtime: 111 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 1

The Florida Project arrives on Max just in time for the summer, and stars A24 recurring actor Willem Dafoe. Set in the shadow of Walt Disney World, the most magical place on Earth, it follows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) who lives with her mother struggling to make ends meet. Over the summer months, Moonee makes the most of her surroundings, getting up to mischief by pranking and stealing from rich tourists. This 'slice of life' drama is a powerful contrast between rich and poor, but places childhood innocence at the center.

The Iron Claw (2023)

Director: Sean Durkin

Runtime: 132 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 10

One of A24's most recent productions makes its way to Max in May 2024, this sports drama from Sean Durkin takes place in the 1980s retelling the true story of the Von Erich family. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James, The Iron Claw shows how the Von Erich family rose to wrestling royalty, followed by the devastating tragedies that plagued the brothers' lives as a result of their controlling father who would do anything to achieve the ultimate success.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Runtime: 109 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 1

Following the success of his unsettling 2015 horror The Witch, Eggers brought us The Lighthouse – another uneasy watch, but one that has you glued to the screen. This black and white horror takes place on a reclusive island in the final years of the nineteenth century, following two lighthouse keepers, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson). Together, they find themselves in the midst of a heavy storm, and must maintain their sanity as they remain stuck, and it plays around with the weirdness of mythic stories in very cool ways.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Runtime: 121 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: May 1

Before there were Oscar winners The Favourite and Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos unsettled audiences with The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Saltburn lead Barry Keoghan plays Martin who, after the death of his father, forms a friendship with Dr Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) who showers the young boy with gifts and welcomes him into his family home. But when Martin is brought into the family unit, the other members mysteriously fall ill, and the sins of one have repercussions on the others.