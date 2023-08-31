Five Nights at Freddy's spooky official trailer is here to give you endless stage fright

The Five Nights at Freddy's official trailer has debuted online, and it serves up all kinds of animatronic-based nightmare fuel.

Based on Scott Cawthon's wildly popular horror videogame franchise, the Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) movie, which spent years in development hell, is going all out to be as respectful to its source material as possible. This is particularly evident with its faithful recreations of the game series' Chuck E Cheese-style robotic creatures, who are out for blood throughout the teaser's two-minute runtime.

Check out the final trailer for one of 2023's most anticipated new movies below:

Suffice it to say, the FNAF film, which has been co-developed by Universal Pictures and horror enthusiasts Blumhouse Productions, aims to simultaneously appeal to FNAF fanatics and newcomers alike, as well as viewers who enjoy slasher movies and jump scare-fuelled flicks.

Just as we saw in the first teaser, which FNAF fans had one big criticism of, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie will be chock-full of Easter eggs and other secrets for long-time fans to look out for. As for those of you who'll be introduced to the franchise for the first time later this year, its story – based on the little footage we've seen – appears to have been streamlined from the increasingly complex narrative seen in the gamings, making it easier for general audiences to follow.

Alright, so what's the FNAF movie about? It follows Mike Schmidt (The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson), who's hired as a night security guard for the dilapidated Freddy Fazbear's pizza restaurant. Unfortunately for Mike – and anyone else who enters once dusk falls – FNAF's colorful animatronics come to life after hours, and they don't take too kindly to people who aren't stuffed into their own fluffy but life-threatening animal suit.

There's much, much more to FNAF's story than that simple summary, but saying any more – outside of what's teased in the trailer, such as those five kids who went missing – would be to spoil its entire plot. So, if you're new to the franchise and want to go in blind, we'd advise against playing any of the games until you're done being spooked in a cinema near you, or in the comfort of your own home.

Why do we say that? Because the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is getting a simultaneous release when it arrives in time for Halloween. One of 2023's new horror movies will launch in theaters worldwide, as well as on Peacock – which is one of the world's best streaming services – in the US. So, if streaming the FNAF film from the safety of your own couch sounds more appealing than seeing it in theaters, that option is available. Just don't blame us if you find yourself checking every dark corner of your home for Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, or even Springtrap once the credits have rolled.

Joining Hutcherson for FNAF's terrifyingly fun-filled adventure are Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterston, and Matthew Lillard. The movie's script has been co-penned by Cawthon, Seth Cuddeback, and Emma Tammi; the latter of whom is also on directing duties. Cawthon and Jason Blum, the founder of Blumhouse Productions, are its executive producers.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie lands arrives on October 27 in the, October 25 in the UK, and October 26 in Australia.