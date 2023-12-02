Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream: How to watch FA Cup second round game from anywhere

Watch a Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream

Looking for a free Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream? The match is FREE on the ITVX in the UK. There are pay-TV options in the US (ESPN Plus), India (Sony LIV), Paramount Plus (Australia), New Zealand (Sky Sport) and Canada (Sportsnet). If you are traveling abroad, use a VPN to unblock your local free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

Wrexham vs Yeovil: preview

Even if your introduction to football in north Wales is the Disney Plus documentary Welcome to Wrexham, then you'll know that the FA Cup means a lot to the club – and that's no different for Wrexham vs Yeovil on Sunday. The teams last met in April, the Red Dragons winning 3-0 to move within a game of their Football League return, while defeat that day consigned the Glovers to the sixth tier National League South. It's no surprise this one has been chosen for live TV coverage, so don't miss it.

Wrexham is a club transformed under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Robins' Hollywood owners have created two series of their hit documentary, bringing legions of new fans to this post-industrial corner of north Wales and fostering a sense of community that few more experienced football chiefs have ever managed. Their underdog story may be more overstated than meets the eye – millionaires buy club, lure players from two divisions above with bumper contracts, get promoted isn't quite so saccharin-sweet – but reaching the FA Cup fourth round last season was an undoubted moment where they lived up to their billing in knocking out Championship side Coventry and nearly disposing of Sheffield United. Now flying high in League Two after promotion from the National League, striker Paul Mullin and Co. have their eyes on the third round and a possible Premier League draw.

Yeovil has nothing other than revenge on its mind. The Glovers suffered the ignominy of relegation to the sixth tier when falling to a 3-0 defeat against Wrexham in April and Mark Cooper's rejuvenated side wants to prove how much it has improved in the interceding seven months. Yeovil currently tops National League South and recently embarked upon a club-record 14-game winning run to restore a sense of positivity at Huish Park, but last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Welling is proof they must get back to winning ways soon.

Read on as we explain Wrexham vs Yeovil live streams in the FA Cup second round online from wherever you are, including for FREE in some places.

FREE Wrexham vs Yeovil live streams

Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of Wrexham vs Yeovil absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown live on TV channel ITV's free-to-air streaming service ITVX.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Wrexham vs Yeovil is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX while you're not in the UK. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

Watch Wrexham vs Yeovil from abroad

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more FA Cup-loving countries, but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Wrexham vs Yeovil via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil from anywhere:

Safety, speed, and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Global Wrexham vs Yeovil live streams

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream for free in the UK

ITV shares live broadcast duties with the BBC for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Wrexham vs Yeovil for free on ITVX. Kick-off is set for 3.45pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN risk-free trial and follow the instructions below.

Watch Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in the US

The 2023/24 FA Cup is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, and is the place to go to watch your Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil: live stream FA Cup in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2023/24 FA Cup in Canada, including Sunday's Wrexham vs Yeovil fixture. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now, which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Wrexham vs Yeovil in the FA Cup, plus every fixture in the competition from the third round onwards on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just $9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of Australia? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the FA Cup, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for A-League Men and Women matches, plus Socceroos and Matildas games outside of the World Cup, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.

How to watch Wrexham vs Yeovil live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the FA Cup, including Wrexham vs Yeovil, in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 4.45am Monday, December 4, so get those alarm clocks set nice and early. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the football is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

