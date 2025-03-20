Women’s Six Nations 2025: How to watch rugby live streams online from anywhere

England enter the tournament as overwhelming favorites once again. The Red Roses averaged nine tries per match in 2024, securing their sixth successive title and extending their Six Nations winning streak to 29. Led by Gloucester-Hartpury forward Zoe Aldcroft, John Mitchell’s side will take some stopping.

France remain their biggest challengers and must beat England — something they haven’t done since 2018 — to claim the title. With talents like Assia Khalfaoui and Pauline Bourdon Sansus, they have the firepower to do so.

Ireland aim to build on last year’s third-place finish, hoping for big performances from young fly-half Dannah O'Brien. Scotland impressed defensively but need more attacking edge to finish higher than fourth.

Italy will look to improve after proving they were no pushovers in 2024, winning away in Ireland and narrowly losing to Scotland and Wales. Speaking of Wales, they took the wooden spoon last year but now have fly-half Lleucu George, whose creativity could make a real difference.

Here's where to watch 2025 Women’s Six Nations live streams online from anywhere – including free options.

FREE Six Nations live stream broadcasters

You can watch all Women's Six Nations games for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, on RTÉ Player in Ireland and on FranceTV in France.

Use a VPN to watch any Women's Six Nations stream

If you're away from home whilst the Women's Six Nations is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in the US

Rugby fans in the US can watch the Women's Six Nations on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

TV: Coverage is one the BBC and will be split between BBC One and BBC Two.

Online: Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out a VPN service.

BBC is a free service, though in order to use it, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Women's Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

Can I watch Women's Six Nations rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@thewomenssixnations) and Instagram (@womenssixnations)

Women's Six Nations 2025 schedule and fixtures

What is the Women's Six Nations 2025 schedule? Saturday 22 March

Ireland v France

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Kick-off: 1pm Scotland v Wales

Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm Sunday 23 March

England v Italy

Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 3pm Saturday 29 March

France v Scotland

Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle

Kick-off: 1pm Wales v England

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm Sunday 30 March

Italy v Ireland

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 3pm Saturday 12 April

France v Wales

Venue: TBC

Kick-off: 12.45pm Ireland v England

Venue: Virgin Media Park, Cork

Kick-off: 4.45pm Sunday 13 April

Scotland v Italy

Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3pm Saturday 19 April

Italy v France

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 1pm England v Scotland

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Kick-off: 4.45pm Sunday 20 April

Wales v Ireland

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport

Kick-off: 3pm Saturday 26 April

Italy v Wales

Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

Kick-off: 12.15pm Scotland v Ireland

Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.30pm England v France

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 4.45pm All times are GMT