Women’s Six Nations 2025: How to watch rugby live streams online from anywhere
Europe’s top teams battle as the Women’s Six Nations takes center stage – here's how you can catch all the action
England enter the tournament as overwhelming favorites once again. The Red Roses averaged nine tries per match in 2024, securing their sixth successive title and extending their Six Nations winning streak to 29. Led by Gloucester-Hartpury forward Zoe Aldcroft, John Mitchell’s side will take some stopping.
France remain their biggest challengers and must beat England — something they haven’t done since 2018 — to claim the title. With talents like Assia Khalfaoui and Pauline Bourdon Sansus, they have the firepower to do so.
Ireland aim to build on last year’s third-place finish, hoping for big performances from young fly-half Dannah O'Brien. Scotland impressed defensively but need more attacking edge to finish higher than fourth.
Italy will look to improve after proving they were no pushovers in 2024, winning away in Ireland and narrowly losing to Scotland and Wales. Speaking of Wales, they took the wooden spoon last year but now have fly-half Lleucu George, whose creativity could make a real difference.
Here's where to watch 2025 Women’s Six Nations live streams online from anywhere – including free options.
Watch Women's Six Nations Quick Guide
Tournament dates
- Dates: Saturday, March 22 –
Saturday, April 26
Best free streams
- BBC iPlayer (UK)
- RTÉ Player (Ireland)
- FranceTV (France)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Six Nations live stream broadcasters
You can watch all Women's Six Nations games for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, on RTÉ Player in Ireland and on FranceTV in France.
- BBC iPlayer – UK
- RTÉ Player – Ireland
- FranceTV – France
Use a VPN to watch any Women's Six Nations stream
If you're away from home whilst the Women's Six Nations is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Women's Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in the US
Rugby fans in the US can watch the Women's Six Nations on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.
A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.
Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.
If you subscribe to FloRugby and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above. Out of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.
How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in the UK
As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.
TV: Coverage is one the BBC and will be split between BBC One and BBC Two.
Online: Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.
If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.
BBC is a free service, though in order to use it, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.
How to watch Women's Six Nations live streams in Australia
Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Women's Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.
Can I watch Women's Six Nations rugby on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@thewomenssixnations) and Instagram (@womenssixnations)
Women's Six Nations 2025 schedule and fixtures
What is the Women's Six Nations 2025 schedule?
Saturday 22 March
Ireland v France
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast
Kick-off: 1pm
Scotland v Wales
Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Sunday 23 March
England v Italy
Venue: LNER Community Stadium, York
Kick-off: 3pm
Saturday 29 March
France v Scotland
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle
Kick-off: 1pm
Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Sunday 30 March
Italy v Ireland
Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 3pm
Saturday 12 April
France v Wales
Venue: TBC
Kick-off: 12.45pm
Ireland v England
Venue: Virgin Media Park, Cork
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Sunday 13 April
Scotland v Italy
Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 3pm
Saturday 19 April
Italy v France
Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 1pm
England v Scotland
Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester
Kick-off: 4.45pm
Sunday 20 April
Wales v Ireland
Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport
Kick-off: 3pm
Saturday 26 April
Italy v Wales
Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Kick-off: 12.15pm
Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Kick-off: 2.30pm
England v France
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham
Kick-off: 4.45pm
All times are GMT
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
