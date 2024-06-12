How to watch USA vs India: live stream T20 World Cup 2024 online

One of the most anticipated games of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, you're in the right place to find out how to watch USA vs India live streams. We have all the broadcast details and timings you need right here.

And remember, if you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere.

USA vs India T20 live stream: preview

The 2024 T20 World Cup is fast turning into a fascinating tournament, and the USA and India have both certainly played their part in the intrigue so far. They come face-to-face on Wednesday, and anybody telling you that it's cut and dried who will win is probably best ignored.

We accept that in pretty much any other scenario, India would be shoo-ins to win (and they'll still go into this game as heavy favorites). The 2007 winners and number 1 ranked team in the international game's shortest format are determined to make up for losing in the final of their own 50-over World Cup last year. And the IPL has been a breeding ground for some of the finest T20 talent on the planet: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah... the list goes on!

But New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has brought a welcome element of uncertainty into proceedings so far in this tournament, and India only managed to post 120 in their tight 6-run win over fierce rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Team USA in their home World Cup have been the surprise package of the event so far. Their stunning win against Canada in the opening game and subsequent super-over defeat of Pakistan will both be long remembered in this emerging cricket nation's folklore. Can they possibly pick off the biggest scalp of them all on Wednesday?

Read on to find out how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 USA vs India live stream, including options to stream for free and ways to watch wherever you are.

Watch USA vs India live stream for free

Cricket fans in India can watch USA vs India for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan (no sign up required).

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch USA vs India from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for the US and cricket-loving countries around the world. But if you're overseas, you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global USA vs India live streams

How to watch USA vs India live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. This game starts at 10.30am ET local time. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price, too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch USA vs India live stream for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. USA vs India starts at 8pm IST. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch USA vs India for FREE in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games – including USA vs India – on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% FREE, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've smashed it for six!

How to live stream of USA vs India in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024, including USA vs India. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. USA vs India starts at 12.30am in the very early hours of Thursday morning. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch USA vs India live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024, including USA vs India at 3.30pm BST on Wednesday, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch USA vs India live stream in New Zealand