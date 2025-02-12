Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream: How to watch Europa League game online

Stream FREE on Sporza (Belgium), Paramount Plus (US) and Discovery Plus (UK)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream will see the Dutch giants make the short journey to Belgium in a bid to gain the advantage in this two-legged qualifier for the last 16 of the Europa League. Below we have all the information on how to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax from anywhere and potentially for FREE, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Up to third in the Belgian Pro League after consecutive victories, Union Saint-Gilloise come into this crunch fixture in good form. Facing Ajax for the first time in a competitive game, they must now try to win the first leg of a UEFA knockout tie for the first time in 66 years. While history is against them, they did excel in this competition two seasons ago when they reached the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-3 aggregate win over Union Berlin.

Ajax have also struggled in knockout games, winning just one of their last 10 in Europe. However, they should be full of confidence on the back of victories over Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard saw them move to the top of the Eredivisie for the first time in more than two years. They do have issues up top though, as Brian Brobbey is their only fit senior striker after Wout Weghorst picked up an injury and Chuba Akpom was sold to Lille.

Here's where to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live streams online from anywhere.

Kick-off: 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 5.45pm GMT Best free streams Sporza (Belgium)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax for FREE

A Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream will be available to watch for FREE in Belgium as the game is being broadcast on the public service station Sporza.

Not at home in Belgium right now? A VPN can help you to access Sporza from anywhere – more details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live streams in the US

The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live streams in the UK

The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream is on TNT Sports 5 in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery Plus Premium, which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Europa League 2024/25, including Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax. You can also watch the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

If you're abroad and struggling to connect to your DAZN account, NordVPN can help you to stream from anywhere.

How to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax streams in Australia

Stan Sport has the rights to the Europa League 2024/25 in Australia, including Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax. Prices start from $15 per month for the Stan Sport add-on (on top of a regular $12 Stan sub).

Not at home in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access Stan Sport from anywhere.

What time is Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax? The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax live stream kicks off on Thursday, February 13 at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT.

Can I watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Europa League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EuropaLeague), Instagram (@EuropaLeague), TikTok (@EuropaLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).