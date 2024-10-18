Tottenham vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

How-to
By
published

Spurs have lost four of their last six London derbies

West Ham United&#039;s Michail Antonio during the Premier League ahead of the Tottenham vs West Ham live stream
(Image credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Tottenham vs West Ham live streams as Ange Postecoglou strives to turn Spurs' dismal form in London derbies around. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs West Ham from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

They've lost four of their last six in the capital, and are still reeling from an astonishing collapse. Having led Brighton 2-0 at the break, Tottenham conceded three goals and all three points, and not for the first time Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie were repeatedly exposed.

For all of his deficiencies, Michail Antonio loves playing Tottenham, scoring more against them than any other opponent, and after a miserable start to his tenure, West Ham's 4-1 win over Ipswich has finally given Julen Lopetegui a foothold.

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs West Ham Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Dates: Saturday, October 19
  • Start time: 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Tottenham vs West Ham stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Tottenham vs West Ham stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs West Ham live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs West Ham live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check here that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the day after (Sunday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs West Ham live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Official Tottenham vs West Ham broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Tottenham vs West Ham start?

Tottenham vs West Ham kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 12.30pm BST on Saturday, October 19.

Can I watch Tottenham vs West Ham on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.