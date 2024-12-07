Tottenham vs Chelsea: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters

Local rivals meet in North London

Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrate midweek success ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea in the Premier League
(Image credit: Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Sunday's Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is a huge London derby between two sides who have had very different starts to the Premier League campaign. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live streams on Sunday, December 8 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

  • Date: Sunday, December 8
  • Kick-off time: 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT

Use a VPN to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is on NBC's USA Network in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features USA, you can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live online through an OTT streaming service like Sling TV. You'll need its Sling Blue plan, which costs from $40 a month (with your 50% off your first month), but note that NBC channels are only available in certain markets, so check first that yours is eligible here.

Another more comprehensive option is Fubo, which costs from $79.99 a month but you can try it out with its 7-day free trial.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you'll be able to stream the game there the following day (Monday) on replay. Subscriptions cost from $7.99 per month.

Traveling outside the US? Using a streaming VPN, you can still watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on your usual service – the VPN we recommend is NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea live streams in the UK

The Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a total of 128 Premier League TV fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass.

Not in the UK right now? With a VPN, you'll still be able to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea via your usual subscription – we'd suggest trying NordVPN.

When does Tottenham vs Chelsea start?

Tottenham vs Chelsea kicks off at 11.30am ET / 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, December 8.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

